Coyotes fall to 3rd overall at NHL Entry Draft

The NHL Draft Lottery is completed, and the Arizona Coyotes will be drafting . . . 3rd overall. The New Jersey Devils leap-frogged the Coyotes, who now have the third overall pick. Montréal Canadiens will stay at number 1 overall.

This was definitely not an ideal outcome for the Coyotes. Arizona will still get a chance to draft a great player, and we will be talking more about Juraj Slafkovský, Šimon Nemec, Logan Cooley, and Matthew Savoie as the playoffs end but it's tough to fall again in the draft.

The Coyotes have a lot of history with the third overall pick. They drafted Dylan Strome at 3rd overall in 2015, and Kyle Turris was drafted 3rd overall in 2007. Turris found success with the Ottawa Senators and is currently with the Edmonton Oilers, and Strome had a great season with the Chicago Blackhawks, but neither could find much luck with the Coyotes.