Coyotes Game 70 Recap: Schmaltz scores Coyotes' lone goal in 5-1 loss to the Blues

Game Recap

After beating the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 in overtime, the Arizona Coyotes had a bit of momentum going into tonight’s game against the St. Louis Blues. But, unfortunately, that momentum could only carry them twenty minutes as we witnessed another second-period collapse on the way to a 5-1 St. Louis win.

The Coyotes elected to start goaltender Ivan Prosvetov, continuing the trend of Prosvetov facing tough competition. He stood tall through the first period and made some big saves to keep the game scoreless.

St. Louis was the better team, but the Coyotes were generating chances. They would have flashes of solid play, and they came close to taking the lead a few times in the opening frame. St. Louis was doing an excellent job at shutting down play in the neutral zone, but when the Coyotes were able to get the puck deep and get set up, they made Ville Husso make a few saves to keep the game interesting.

Arizona got a late power play when Brayden Schenn was called for cross-checking Nick Schmaltz, but unfortunately, they couldn’t do much with it. The first period ended with the score tied at zero, with the Coyotes starting the second period on the man advantage.

The Coyotes could not do much on their power play, and the Blues returned to full strength. But unfortunately, Arizona then proceeded to fall apart completely.

Things started with Alex Galchenyuk losing his helmet and not immediately going to the bench. The official’s hand raised, and on the delayed call, Ivan Barbshev scored his 22nd of the season to make it 1-0 St. Louis.

Less than a minute and a half later, St. Louis struck again, with Vladimir Tarasenko notching his 24th of the season. The all too familiar second-period collapse was underway, and all fans could do was just sit back and enjoy the ride.

St. Louis got their second power play of the game just under six minutes into the second, and of course, they converted. This time it was Brayden Schenn getting his 20th of the season with David Perron and Nick Leddy assisting.

The Coyotes were in a hole, but they got a brief ray of hope. With just under six minutes left in the middle frame, Robert Thomas was called for hooking, and the Coyotes got their second power play of the game.

Unfortunately, Ryan O’Reilly stole the puck at the Coyotes’ blue line from Shayne Gostisbehere and got it over to a wide-open Pavel Buchnevich. Buchnevich fired a shot from the faceoff circle, and it was 4-0 St. Louis.

It was a familiar situation for the Coyotes, down multiple goals after a collapse in the second period. But there was still one more period left, and there was still time for someone to step up.

The Coyotes avoided getting shut out with an early goal from Nick Schmaltz. Cam Dineen fired the puck from the top of the faceoff circle, and Schmaltz was able to pick up the rebound and put it home.

If the Coyotes were healthier or not in the second game of a back-to-back, that goal could have been the start of a comeback. They scored early, and the game wasn’t entirely out of reach, but that wasn’t happening tonight.

Vladimir Tarasenko made sure to end any hope of a Coyotes’ comeback midway through the final frame. He got his second of the game and 25th of the season from Robert Thomas on a similar play as their first goal from the second season.

It was a tough loss for the Desert Dog, but not an unexpected one. If any team were going to take the Coyotes seriously, it would be the St. Louis Blues, and they came to play in the second period. The Coyotes looked outplayed and outworked after the start of the second period, and the Blues deserved to walk away the winners.

Injury Update

Before the game, the Coyotes that forward Andrew Ladd was day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Three Stars

Vladimir Tarasenko - 2 goals Pavel Buchnevich - Goal and two assists Robert Thomas - 2 assists

Next Game

The Coyotes are back in Gila River Arena this Thursday at 7:00 pm as they take on the Vancouver Canucks.