Coyotes Game 82 Recap: Coyotes finish the game on a high note with win over Predators

Game Recap

The Arizona Coyotes have played their last game in Glendale and their final match of the 2021-22 season, and they went out with a bang. It was another crazy performance from the Desert Dogs, who showed that even without a chance at the playoffs, they aren’t going down fighting.

Arizona has had a few dramatic comebacks this week, and last night was no exception. Nashville got on the board early with a goal from Colton Sissons just 25 seconds in, and by the time we got to the seven-minute mark, the Nashville Predators had a 4-0 lead with goals from Ryan Johansen, Eeli Tolvanen, and Mikael Granlund.

Head Coach André Tourigny pulled Karel Vejmelka after giving up four goals on six shots, and the Coyotes had dug themselves a deep hole. But, it didn’t take long for the Coyotes to start their comeback with a goal from Shayne Gostisbehere 13 minutes into the opening frame.

tbh you're going to want to watch this whole video. pic.twitter.com/UbX04EGMnc — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) April 30, 2022

At first, it looked like the puck had gone in off of Liam O’Brien’s skate, but further review gave the goal to Gostisbehere. Either way, O’Brien did an excellent job screening goaltender Connor Ingram, and the Coyotes were on the board.

Bokondji Imama and Mark Borowiecki dropped the gloves after the goal, and it briefly looked like the game was going to turn into a slugfest. Nashville definitely seemed frustrated after giving up a goal, and that frustration would only build.

After a rough first period, the Coyotes looked much better in the middle frame. They had their first penalty kill of the game midway through the period, and as we have seen in previous games, they were able to build off that momentum.

The Coyotes continued to cut the Predators’ lead, with Travis Boyd getting his 17th of the season.

Travis Boyd is:

⚪️ a hockey player

⚪️ athletic

all of the above pic.twitter.com/1OkCUSiNxt — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) April 30, 2022

It was a simple play; the Yotes won an offensive zone faceoff and got the puck back to the point. Nick Schmaltz fired the puck towards the net, and his shot went off Boyd past Ingram to make it 4-2.

It didn’t take much longer for the Coyotes’ to cut the Predators’ lead yet again.

Clean up on aisle 22. pic.twitter.com/Fn4JcROys4 — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) April 30, 2022

The Coyotes were going hard to the net, and Loui Eriksson’s shot bounced off Antoine Roussel towards the front of the net. Roussel and the newly acquired Jack McBain both went hard after the puck, and McBain was able to knock it in, scoring his second career NHL goal.

Arizona had started the period down three goals, but they had cut the Predator’s lead down to one after two goals in four minutes. However, Nashville was clearly shaken, and with 15 seconds left in the second period, the Coyotes got their first penalty when Mikael Granlund was called for interference.

The Coyotes couldn’t do anything with the man advantage, but it did provide a much-needed momentum boost going into the final frame. And not long after Granlund was let out of the box, the Yotes struck again, with Michael Carcone getting his fourth of the year.

LET US HEAR YOU HOWL pic.twitter.com/Zr1PrGecRP — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) April 30, 2022

Arizona was doing an excellent job at moving the puck around with the man advantage, and Carcone had all the room he needed. He picked up a pass from J.J. Moser and ripped it through two Predators players to tie the game 4-4.

The Coyotes would get another power play opportunity not long after when Matt Duchene clipped Nick Schmaltz up high and caused him to start bleeding. Thankfully, Schmaltz stayed in the game, but the Coyotes were unable to get the go-ahead goal with their second power play and ended up taking a call themselves when Travis Boyd was called for tripping.

Shayne Gostisbehere started the scoring in the first period, so it was only fitting that he got the night’s final goal.

Ghost are you kidding aahasdfg pic.twitter.com/83rRlJYu0d — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) April 30, 2022

Alex Galchenyuk won an offensive zone faceoff and got the puck back to a waiting Gostisbehere. Ghost’s ripped a shot off the post and in, completing the comeback and giving the Coyotes their fifth unanswered goal of the game.

The Coyotes completely shocked the Predators, who will have the second Wild Card spot after falling to the Desert Dogs in their final game of the season. Importantly for a rebuilding team, all of the goals last night were scored by players signed for next season, and in the case of players like McBain and Carcone may be with the team long term.

Lines

Ok boys, now let’s get in formation. pic.twitter.com/1YBx8GcnRk — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) April 30, 2022

Three Stars

Shayne Gostisbehere - Two goals Harri Säteri - 27 saves on 27 shots Alex Galchenyuk - Two assists

What’s Next

The 2021-22 season is over, so the next major event for the Coyotes will be the lottery and then the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. But make sure to check back as we break down this season and some of the stand-out performances.