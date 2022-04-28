Coyotes Game 81 Recap: Coyotes beat Stars in penultimate game of the season

Game Recap

The Arizona Coyotes had one final road trip to end the 2021-22 season, a back-to-back against the Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars. On paper, the Coyotes shouldn’t have won either game against two playoff-bound teams, but for the second straight game, the Coyotes surprised the world and won.

The first period did foreshadow the Coyotes’ eventual win, even though it didn’t look like it at the time. Arizona was getting shots on net, but the Yotes couldn’t beat Scott Wedgewood.

Dallas, on the hand, scored two goals on four shots, with Jani Hakanpaa and Tyler Seguin both scoring in the opening twenty.

Despite the shaky start, Harri Säteri was looking solid. The Coyotes were doing a good job limiting Dallas’ shots, and Säteri was making some big saves.

Unfortunately, penalties would prove a big problem for the Desert Dogs. Arizona started the second down a man, and though they killed the penalty, they weren’t done going to the box.

The Coyotes took another penalty just under two minutes into the second period when Kyle Capobianco sent the puck over the glass and was sent to the box for delay of game. Then, 55 seconds later, Antoine Roussel was called for tripping, and the Coyotes were down two players.

Dallas scored 14 seconds into the two-man advantage, with Miro Heiskanen getting his fifth of the season.

The Stars scored early, taking control for the rest of the period. After being outshot 14-7 in the first period, Dallas responded by outshooting the Coyotes 18-7.

Dallas took the lead in the first period and took control in the second, and it looked like it would be an easy win for the Stars. But for the second night in the row, the Coyotes responded with an excellent third period.

Anton Strålman started the comeback with his eighth of the season. Nick Schmaltz had the puck at the blue line, and he found a wide-open Stålman, who walked it in and fired it past Wedgewood to make it 3-1.

The early goal was a good start for the Coyotes, and it didn’t take much longer for them to strike again. Less than four minutes, Shayne Gostisbehere got his 12th of the night when his shot deflected off a Stars’ player into the back of the net.

It wasn’t the prettiest goal, but the Coyotes would take it, and suddenly the game had shifted. Dallas had been dominant in the second period, but they looked shaky.

The Coyotes were able to complete the comeback and tie things up midway through the period.

Barrett Hayton drew two penalties in 52 seconds when he was boarded by Michael Raffl and cross-checked by Ryan Ruter, and he was on the ice for the power play. The Coyotes were looking good on the 5-on-3, and 40 seconds in, Hayton hit home a pass from Phil Kessel to tie the game 3-3.

The Coyotes had overcome a three-goal deficit, and they finished the period strong. Arizona limited the Stars to just three shots in the final period, and the game headed to overtime.

Overtime didn’t take too long, with the Coyotes securing the win less than two minutes in. Kyle Capobianco brought the puck in deep and somehow got the puck to the front of the net. Travis Boyd picked up the loose puck and fired it home, giving the Desert Dogs the win.

The win is going to have implications for both teams. The loser point means that the Dallas Stars are officially in the playoffs, and with two points, the Coyotes will finish 31st in the league. Arizona missed out on the best lottery odds, but there is no reason not to want the team to win in their final matchup in Glendale on Friday.

Lines

Three Stars

Barrett Hayton - Goal and two assists Tyler Seguin - Goal and an assist Shayne Gostisbehere - Goal and an assist

Next Game

The Coyotes' season wraps up this Friday at home with the Coyotes taking on the Nashville Predators at 7:30 pm Arizona time.