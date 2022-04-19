Coyotes Game 76 Recap: Coyotes drop their 7th straight in loss to Hurricanes

Game Recap

The Arizona Coyotes dropped another one, falling 5-3 last night to the Carolina Hurricanes for their seventh straight loss. But, as bad as it was, the Coyotes showed a fight we haven’t seen in a while as they attempted to rally back from early deficits.

Carolina got on the board first, with Vincent Trockeck getting his 20th of the season just over four minutes into regulation.

It wasn’t the best opening for the Coyotes, who were outshot 15-7 in the opening 20 minutes. Even an early power play couldn’t help, as the Hurricanes were able to hold the Coyotes off the scoresheet.

When the puck dropped on the second period, things looked like they would only worsen. Both Jesper Fast and Max Domi got early goals for the Hurricanes, and the Hurricanes took a commanding 3-0 lead.

But the Coyotes stopped the bleeding with a goal of their own, Nick Ritchie getting his 12th of the season.

Arizona cleared the zone, and Nathan Smith and Phil Kessel came in on a 2-on-1. Smith dropped the puck back to a streaking Ritchie, who fired it past Antti Raanta to make it a 3-1 game.

It was the first NHL point for newly acquired forward Nathan Smith, and it was a beauty. Kessel also got his 950th career point with the secondary assist on the goal.

While that could have been the start of a comeback, the Hurricanes put the breaks on that midway through the period. Nino Niederreiter got his 23rd of the season from Domi and Pesce, and the Hurricanes regained their three-goal lead.

But the Coyotes did not collapse this time; instead, they got help from their veterans.

Loui Eriksson started things off by getting his third goal of the season with just under four minutes left in the second period. It was a simple goal; Eriksson had speed and room and ripped a shot past Raanta to cut the Hurricanes’ lead to two.

And the Coyotes still weren’t done. With just over a minute left in the middle frame, Kyle Capobianco found an open Alex Galchenyuk, who ripped a shot past Raanta. It was a tough angle for Galchenyuk and the second primary assist for defenseman Kyle Capobianco.

When you say GALLY.

The second period expired, and the Coyotes were back within one. But, unfortunately, there is a reason why Carolina is one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference after they rebounded for a better third period.

Carolina did the Coyotes a favor by taking an early penalty play when Teuvo Teravainen was called for tripping. The Coyotes couldn’t convert with the man advantage, and play continued.

Unfortunately, the Hurricanes seemed to pick up momentum after the kill, and they retook control of the game. Carolina added to their lead midway through the period when Sebastian Aho crashed the net for his 36th of the season.

That was all she wrote for the Coytoes’ comeback. They got two more power plays as the third period ended, but they couldn’t score again.

After struggling to generate offense, it was great to see the Coyotes get three goals in regulation. With so many Coyotes sidelined with injuries, Arizona has struggled to create offense. The rest of the season will be no easier, but the Coyotes may make things interesting if they can keep up the offense.

Lines

Three Stars

Nino Niederreiter - Game winning goal, assist Max Domi - Goal and assist Kyle Capobianco - Two assists

Next Game

The Coyotes will stay in Glendale, and they will host the Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday at 7:00 pm Arizona time.