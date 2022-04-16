Coyotes Game 75 Preview: Coyotes look to snap their losing streak against the Flames

Game Preview

The Arizona Coyotes are currently on a five-game losing streak, and they have been losing badly. They dropped their last game against the Vancouver Canucks, falling 7-1 after another second-period collapse.

Unfortunately, not much is going right for the Coyotes right now. They can’t score, and they have been giving up at least five goals in all but one game this month.

Everyone on the Coyotes who isn’t injured is currently struggling, including goaltender Karel Vejmelka. Coach Tourigny pulled Vejmelka after 40 minutes, and Harri Säteri was put in net for the final period. Säteri was better in his second outting against the Canucks, but the team did a better job limiting the Canucks’ chances in the third period, and Säteri only gave up one goal.

The Calgary Flames are the top team in the Pacific Division and could clinch if they get a point tonight or if other teams lose.

So far, the Flames have had an easy April, and they took advantage. They had a five-game win streak until this past Thursday, winning games against the Los Angeles Kings, the Anaheim Ducks, the San Jose Sharks, and back-to-back wins over the Seattle Kraken.

Calgary last played on Thursday and suffered a rare April loss. They fell 6-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights, their second loss of the month, and the second time they gave up six goals. The other loss was against the St. Louis Blues, so don’t expect the Coyotes to fall easily to the Coyotes tonight.

Calgary made the news earlier this week when Johnny Gaudreau had a two-assist night against the Seattle Kraken to hit the 100-point mark for the first time in his career. He had previously gotten to 99 points, but 100 points is a milestone that few players reach in their career.

Players to Watch

Arizona: Phil Kessel - Kessel had a primary assist on Andrew Ladd’s goal against the Vancouver Canucks, his 38th of the season. The Coyotes will need their veterans to step up, and Kessel is a big part of that.

Calgary: Dillon Dube - Dube had the Flames’ lone goal in their last game and has three points in his previous three games. He has been held pointless in his previous two games against the Arizona Coyotes.

Injuries

Arizona: Clayton Keller (leg), Lawson Crouse (hand), Christian Fischer (lower body), Jakob Chychrun (lower body), Antoine Roussel (lower body), Liam O’Brien (upper body), Dmitrij Jaškin (lower body), Conor Timmins (knee)

Calgary: Christopher Tanev (questionable, head), Sean Monahan (hip)

Puck Drop

Tonight’s game will be at 7:00 pm Arizona time and will air on Bally Sports Arizona, CBC, SN, SN1, and 98.7 FM.