Coyotes Game 74 Recap: Coyotes fall 7-1 to Canucks

Game Recap

The Arizona Coyotes began their second to last road trip of the season tonight against the Vancouver Canucks, and it did not go well. That should come as no surprise, they played the Canucks a week ago, and that game also didn’t go well.

Arizona looked their best in the first period, which is to say they finished the opening frame down 2-0, but only being outshot 10-8. Alex Chiasson scored his 11th of the season, and Sheldon Dries’ first came on the power play.

Both goals were deflections, and you couldn’t really blame Karel Vejmelka for either. If the Coyotes were healthy, there is a chance they could have come back and played spoilers for the Canucks.

Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. Instead, the Coyotes had another second-period collapse, giving up four goals, two of which came on Vancouver power plays.

Elias Pettersson, Vasily Podkolzin, and Conor Garland all scored for the Canucks, with Podkolzin getting his second goal of the period with 27 seconds left in the period. Petterson and Podkolzin’s first both came on the power play, making it the first time the Coyotes have given up three power play goals in one game.

The lone bright spot of the Coyotes’ second period was a power play goal from Andrew Ladd. Quinn Hughes was in the box for cross-checking Jack McBain, and Phil Kessel fired the puck on net. Thatcher Demko made the first save, but Ladd had enough room to hit the puck in, and the Yotes avoided getting shut out.

lots of grease on that one. pic.twitter.com/jGap7odaPI — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) April 15, 2022

The third period was more of the same. Harri Säteri took over the crease for the final period, but there was no way the Coyotes were coming back from this one.

The Coyotes got another power play in the first half, but the Canucks killed it and added to their lead with Chiasson getting his second of the night.

And looking at the rest of the schedule, it isn’t going to get any easier. The Coyotes will be facing some tough opponents, and someone will need to step up and show what they can do.

Lines

Three Stars

J.T. Miller - 5 assists Vasily Podkolzin - 2 goals and an assist Quinn Hughes - 3 assists

Next Game

The Arizona Coyotes will be back in action Saturday at 7:00 pm Arizona time.