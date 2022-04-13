Coyotes Game 73 Recap: Coyotes give up 4 unanswered goals, fall 6-2 to Devils

Game Recap

The end of the season could not come quickly enough for the Arizona Coyotes. They dropped their fourth straight game, falling 6-2 to the New Jersey Devils.

Things started well enough for the Coyotes, who took an early lead with a Travis Boyd goal. Just 73 seconds into the game, Nick Schmaltz found a wide-open Boyd, who fired the shot on net past Nico Daws to give the Coyotes their only lead of the game.

Oh Boyd that was fast ‍ pic.twitter.com/ho6k9yLMYT — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) April 13, 2022

Arizona was able to build off the momentum thanks to a power play less than a minute later, and for a while, it looked like it was going to be all Coyotes. That all changed seven minutes in when Dysin Mayo took the Coyotes’ first penalty of the game when he was sent to the box for high-sticking.

New Jersey couldn’t score on the power play, but that didn’t matter. They were finally awake, and a minute after their power play expired, they tied it up with a goal from Fabian Zetterlund.

The Coyotes got another power play late in the opening frame, but they couldn’t do anything with it. The first period ended with the score tied at 1-1 and both teams registering eight shots on goal.

Both teams looked relatively even after twenty minutes, but the Devils had shown that it was not a good idea to give them power plays. Even if they didn’t score, they built off the momentum and scored not long after.

So, of course, the Coyotes took an early penalty when Andrew Ladd hooked Dawson Mercer and was sent to the box. The Coyotes kept the Devils off the board for the second time, but they couldn’t stop New Jersey from building momentum. Then, five minutes into the middle frame, Kevin Bahl fired a shot from the point past a screened Vejmelka to make it 2-1 New Jersey.

The second period continued to be all New Jersey. They got another power play midway through when Nathan Smith was called for interference, though the Desert Dogs kept them from scoring.

Arizona finally got a break late in the second when Ty Smith was called for slashing, and the Coyotes got a late power play. Nick Schmaltz had been trying to set up Nick Ritchie all game, but this time he fired his shot to tie the game 2-2.

this goal was fun in the moment. ‍ pic.twitter.com/1mLKEhpsTw — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) April 13, 2022

Unfortunately, the Coyotes weren’t able to close out the period. Karel Vejmelka went out to play the puck and couldn’t get back in time for Tomas Tatar to tap in the puck to make it 3-2 with 46 seconds left to go. Then, things went from bad to worse when Jesper Boqvist fired home a rebound from a P.K. Subban shot to make it 4-2.

Arizona went from tying the game to giving up two goals in a minute, but there was still plenty of hockey to play. They got an early shot with a power play in the third period, but they could not cut the Devils’ lead.

Midway through the final frame, Kyle Capobianco was sent to the box for tripping, and the Devils were back on the power play. They failed to score again, but they kept the momentum, and Yegor Sharangovich was able to get his 21st of the season not long after. He scored his 22nd a minute and a half later during a two-minute 4-on-4, and that was all she wrote.

The Coyotes had a good start, but they just couldn’t finish. It was frustrating to watch what should have been a winnable game slip away as the Desert Dogs dropped their fourth straight.

Lines

Additional Thoughts

Newly acquired players Jack McBain and Nathan Smith made their NHL debuts last night, with McBain playing 13:45 and Smith playing 14:02. Smith spent some time on the power play, while McBain got some minutes on the penalty kill.

Additionally, referee Cody Beach made his NHL debut.

Three Stars

Yegor Sharangovich - 2 goals and an assist Nico Hischier - 3 assists Nick Schmaltz - Goal and an assist

Next Game

The Arizona Coyotes are back on the road, and they will face the Vancouver Canucks this Thursday at 7:00 pm.