Coyotes Game 72 Recap: Coyotes lose 6-1 to Golden Knights

Game Recap

The Arizona Coyotes looked to bring home some points against their desert rival but found themselves watching a Vegas Show as the Vegas Golden Knights won by a score of 6-1.

One of the bigger storylines heading into the game was the return of Max Pacioretty. He had missed Vegas’ last 12 games with an undisclosed injury, but he would be back for this one.

The game started with some back-and-forth by both teams, favoring the Golden Knights in shots. Jay Beagle blocked a shot with his skate and looked briefly shaken, but he remained in the game.

After some Vegas pressure led to a Coyotes defensive zone turnover, Jonathan Marchessault dished it to Zach Whitecloud, who promptly shot it above Karel Vejmelka’s shoulder from near the right goal line, giving the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead.

In a dangerously quick sequence of events, the Golden Knights would find the scoreboard again, just 17 seconds later, as Max Pacioretty would slot one five-hole, giving his team a 2-0 lead.

The first-period festivities would continue as the Coyotes joined in on the scoring a few minutes later. Michael Carcone and Barrett Hayton were leading a 2-on-1 breakaway to the other end, and Carcone dished it to Hayton to the right side of the defender. In one quick motion, Hayton sent a one-time rocket into the net past a diving Robin Lehner to cut the lead to 2-1 in favor of the Golden Knights.

It’s okay, this one knocked us off our feet too. pic.twitter.com/NKKMOJwdgu — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) April 10, 2022

During the rest of the 1st period, the teams took turns sitting in the penalty box. First, Zach Whitecloud went off for slashing, then Andrew Ladd spent some time for interference as he collided with Robin Lehner. However, both penalties would expire with no harm done, and the teams made it to intermission in a 2-1 game.

Back from the break, the Golden Knights seemed disappointed they didn’t score on their last power play. Then, just 38 seconds into the 2nd period, Evgenii Dadonov found himself all alone staring down empty ice and Karel Vejmelka. Dadonov made a move and slipped it past the goalie to bring the game to 3-1 Vegas.

Soon after that, Vegas was hunting for another goal, creating pressure in the Coyotes’ zone. Barrett Hayton got the puck in front of the net and tried to clear it but sent it flying out of play and was charged with a Delay of Game penalty. However, the Coyotes’ penalty kill would hold firm and fend off the Golden Knights’ power play, keeping it a 3-1 game. The second period would end with not much more fanfare; the teams would head to the dressing rooms, the Golden Knights looking to hold their lead, and the Coyotes looking to cut it.

A few minutes into the game’s final period, the Golden Knights would find the scoreboard once again. This time, Brayden McNabb shot a fairly innocent shot from the blue line, but it redirected off a Coyotes defenseman and fooled Karel Vejmelka on the redirection to give the Golden Knights a 4-1 Lead.

The Coyotes continued to fight to stay in this one, but the Golden Knights had other plans. Jake Leschyshyn extended the Golden Knights’ lead to 4 about halfway through the period, followed by Jack Eichel hitting the scoreboard with about 2 minutes to go in the game.

In the end, the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Arizona Coyotes 6-1, as Max Pacioretty found the scoresheet in his return from injury, and the Golden Knights continued their push to find a playoff spot.

Arizona couldn’t do much to keep the Golden Knights off the board, and they weren’t able to find the back of the net more than once. Unfortunately, we have seen many issues with the Coyotes as the season has started to wrap up, and we likely will keep seeing them.

Three Stars

Brayden McNabb - 1 goal, 2 assists Robin Lehner - 29 saves on 30 shots Jake Leschyshyn - 1 goal

Next Game

The Arizona Coyotes will head home to face off against the New Jersey Devils at Gila River Arena on Tuesday, April 12 at 7:00 Arizona time.