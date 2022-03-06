Coyotes sign Boyd to 2-year extension

Before beating the Ottawa Senators 8-5 yesterday, the Arizona Coyotes announced that the team had signed Travis Boyd to a two-year extension.

Two more years of Boyd!



We’ve signed center Travis Boyd to a two-year contract extension. Details: https://t.co/ioTUR4RlX2 — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) March 5, 2022

Per NHL agent Ben Hankinson, Boyd will be paid $1.5 million next season and $2.0 million the following year.

The 28-year-old native of Hopkins, Minnesota, is having a career year with the Coyotes, and in 47 games, he has a career-high ten goals and 24 points.

Boyd was drafted 177th overall during the 2011 NHL Entry Draft by the Washington Capitals. He went on to play four seasons at the University of Minnesota before joining the Capitals’ AHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears.

After splitting three seasons between the Bears and the Capitals, Boyd signed a one-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Boyd was placed on waivers on March 22nd and was claimed by the Vancouver Canucks, where he finished out the season.

On August 3rd, Boyd signed a one-year deal with the rebuilding Coyotes. Boyd found his place as the club’s de facto number one center on a line with Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz. Schmaltz and Keller generate much of the offense, but Boyd contributes with solid play up the middle.