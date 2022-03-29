Coyotes Game 66 Recap: Coyotes leave Canada win less after 6-1 loss

Game Recap

The Arizona Coyotes’ recent Canada road trip is at an end, and with the Desert Dogs falling 6-1 to the Edmonton Oilers, they walk away having lost all three games. It wasn’t an unexpected result, but still a disappointment.

It didn’t take long for the Oilers to get on the board. The Coyotes looked like they were getting off to a decent start, but just over four minutes in, Conor McDavid scored for the Oilers on their first shot on goal.

It wasn’t a great start, and things only worsened. Dysin Mayo was sent to the box for holding Kailer Yamamoto’s stick, and though the Oilers didn’t score, they built a lot of momentum.

Even though the Coyotes killed the penalty, it didn’t take long for the Oilers to find the back of the net. Ryan McLeod had the puck below the goal line and shot it towards the back of the net. The puck hit Vejmelka and rolled past the goal line to make it 2-0 Oilers.

Arizona finally got their first power play opportunity late in the first when Anton Strålman drew a tripping call.

Arizona looked good with the man advantage and was doing a great job moving the puck around. Midway through the power play, Clayton Keller fired a shot on net, only to see the puck deflect off an Oilers’ stick, through the legs of Mikko Koskinen, and into the back of the net.

It would be the last Coyotes goal of the game.

Even after a shaky start, the Coyotes were still in the game. They were only a goal behind, and there were still 40 minutes left to play. But it wasn’t going to stay that way for long.

Arizona headed back to the box early in the second when Nick Schmaltz was called for closing his hand on the puck in the first minute of the period. Late in that power play, McLeod scored his second of the night to extend the Oiler’s lead to 3-1.

Given what we have seen this season, you would be forgiven for expecting a third-period collapse. Collapses tend to occur in the second period when the Coyotes give up three or more goals in the span of ten or fewer minutes, and they have happened a lot this season. But even with another Edmonton power play, the Oilers were held off the board for a while.

But that could only last so long, and the Oilers did manage two goals in the latter half of the middle frame. Warren Foegele and Zach Hyman both scored for the Oilers, and the score became 5-1. The first period ended with the Oilers with a comfortable lead and 54 seconds of 4-on-4 hockey thanks to matching roughing calls for Dysin Mayo and Evander Kane.

After giving up five goals on 35 shots, Head Coach André Tourigny elected to have Josef Kořenář start the third period. Kořenář has spent his season with the Tucson Roadrunners, and last night was his first game in a Coyotes jersey.

The third period featured one of the crazier situations. After Mayo and Kane were released from the penalty box, Kane was called again for interference, and the Coyotes were given a power play. The Oilers killed the penalty, and Kane was released from the box, only to take another penalty, this time for tripping. Edmonton again killed the penalty, and Kane was again released, only for him to take another tripping call.

The Coyotes were given three almost back-to-back power play chances and failed to convert on any of them. They came close a couple of times, but they just couldn’t put it home.

And that was pretty much it for the rest of the game. Leon Draisaitl scored one last goal for the Oilers midway through the period, and the game ended with Edmonton winning 6-1. If the Coyotes’ had managed to score on one of the power plays, they would have had a slight chance of mounting a comeback, but they couldn’t, and the game seemed over.

Ryan McLeod - 2 goals, 1 assist Leon Draisaitl - 1 goal, 1 assist Jesse Puljujarvi - 2 assists

The Coyotes are back home for their next matchup when they face the San Jose Sharks tomorrow at 7:00 pm Arizona time.