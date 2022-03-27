Coyotes Game 65 Recap: Scheifele scores twice as Coyotes fall 2-1 to Jets in overtime

Game Recap

The Arizona Coyotes’ losing streak continues, but they did manage to steal a point from the Winnipeg Jets in a 2-1 overtime loss. It was far from a perfect game, but better than some of their recent outings.

Winnipeg set the pace early only and took control of the game. The Coyotes did have a few good looks in the first period, but the Jets were setting the game’s pace, and Karel Vejmelka had to make some big saves to keep things scoreless.

Arizona had a few chances, and it was probably one of the closer first periods in the Coyotes’ current losing streaks, but it still wasn’t enough. Winnipeg had plenty of Grade-A chances that it was only fitting they would get a dirty goal to start the scoring.

With seconds left in the opening frame, Paul Stastny fired the puck from the point towards the net. Instead, the puck went off Mark Scheifele and floated over Vejmelka’s shoulder to make it 1-0 Winnipeg.

Arizona seemed to wake up in the second period, and they came close to tying a few times. Even when Alex Galchenyuk was called for tripping, the Coyotes had a phenomenal penalty kill that kept the Jets from registering a shot on goal.

But that couldn’t last, and towards the middle of the period, the Jets started to regain control. That seemed to finally culminate in Adam Lowry seemingly giving the Jets a 2-0 lead.

The Coyotes would challenge the goal, stating that the puck had hit the netting behind the goal before the goal, and the play should have been blown dead. Further review confirmed the goal had touched the mesh, and the score remained 1-0.

That seemed to wake the Coyotes up, and they finished the second period strong. Arizona was still down 1-0 against a stingy Winnipeg Jets team, but they had some momentum.

Like the second period, the Coyotes came out strong to start the third. The Yotes knew they would need a massive third period, and they looked like they were up for the task.

It didn’t take too long for them to get rewarded either. Just over six minutes into the third period, Cam Dineen brought the puck around the back of the goal and went for a wrap-around. The puck didn’t cross the net, but the puck went off the stick of Nick Schmaltz to Nick Ritchie, who fired the puck past Hellebuyck to tie the game at one.

After tying it up, Arizona continued to apply pressure and played their best period of the game. Both teams came close in the third, but Vejmelka and Hellebuyck stood tall, and the game remained tied at 1-1.

Winnipeg did get extremely close late in regulation when the puck ended up at the feet of Mason Appleton in the blue paint. However, Lawson Crouse saw tripping Appleton as a penalty worth taking, and the Coyotes spent two of the final two minutes and fifteen seconds killing the penalty.

Both teams traded chances in the playoffs, and Karel Vejmelka continued to stand on his head. It looked like we set to head to the shootout when, with ten seconds left, Mark Scheifele found himself all alone and scored on Vejmelka to give the Jets a 2-1 lead.

Hopefully, if the Coyotes learned anything tonight, it was not to let Mark Scheifele alone with less than a minute left in the period.

Lines

Three Stars

Mark Scheifele - 2 goals Nick Ritchie - 1 goal Cam Dineen - Assist

Next Game

The Coyotes will be back in action tomorrow against the Edmonton Oilers at 6:30 pm Arizona time.