Coyotes Game 64 Recap: Coyotes fall 4-2 to Flames, drop fourth straight

Game Recap

The Arizona Coyotes dropped their fourth straight last night, falling 4-2 to the Calgary Flames. It was another tough loss, with the Yotes giving up three unanswered goals in the second period, but one they will hopefully build off.

The Coyotes had a decent start. Arizona had a few chances and two power plays and, most importantly, didn’t look outplayed. Unfortunately, the Yotes couldn’t get on the board even with two power plays, and the score remained tied at 0-0.

Unfortunately, it didn’t take long for the Flames to take over in the second period. Thirty-three seconds into the middle frame, Matthew Tkachuk got his 30th of the season to make it 1-0 Calgary.

Arizona made it worse when they took their first penalty of the game just over three minutes into the period. Fifteen seconds later, the Flames doubled their lead, with Elias Lindholm getting his 32nd of the season.

Then, in true Coyotes’ fashion, the Desert Dogs would give up one more within eight minutes. Then, finally, the collapse was complete, with Johnny Gaudreau getting his 30th of the season to make it 3-0 Calgary.

Arizona has had multiple second-period collapses this season, and they seem to follow the same pattern. They always seem to give up multiple goals within eight minutes, and often it is a power play goal that makes it worse.

The Coyotes finally got on the board with twelve seconds left, with Michael Carcone getting his first career NHL goal. Carcone stole the puck in the offensive zone and fired it past Jacob Markstrom to give the Coyotes a bit of life.

Arizona had a good start but completely fell apart in the second. But there were still twenty minutes left, and if the Coyotes could win the third, they could win the game.

Unfortunately, an early penalty put the Flames back on the power play, and they regained their three-goal cushion with Rasmus Andersson getting his fourth of the season.

That seemed to set the tone for the rest of the game, and the Coyotes were limited to just four shots, not nearly enough.

Arizona did manage another late goal and another first NHL goal. This time, defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok fired a Nick Schmaltz pass top shelf to cut the Flames’ lead back down to two.

Unfortunately, the was not enough time for the Coyotes to come back. Less than two minutes left, the Coyotes were still down by two, and the Flames held on long enough to walk away the victors.

Arizona played well enough to start, but an early goal in the second period changed things, and the Desert Dogs quickly fell apart. If they had scored on either of their first two power plays and taken the lead, it could have been a different game, but instead, the Yotes fell behind and stayed behind.

Lines

Three Stars

Johnny Gaudreau - One goal, two assists Matthew Tkachuk - One goal, one assist Michael Carcone/Vladislav Kolyachonok - First career NHL goal

Next Game

The Coyotes are staying in Canada and will face off against the Winnipeg Jets tomorrow at 4:00 pm.