Coyotes Game 64 Preview: Coyotes v Flames 64

Game Preview

Don’t look now, but after a red hot start of the month, the Arizona Coyotes are in a bit of a slump. They have dropped their last three games, including a 4-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.

Arizona had taken the lead twice in that game, and they were in a decent position heading into the third period. They were only down by a goal, but they looked extremely sluggish in the third period and were limited to just five shots on goal. It was an extremely underwhelming end, especially when you look at how the Coyotes came back in their first game against the Seattle Kraken.

A big reason why the Coyotes are losing is that their offense hasn’t quieted down. After putting up eight or nine goals against the Senators and Red Wings, and five in an overtime win over the Maple Leafs, they have been limited to two or fewer in their three losses.

On paper, the Calgary Flames are a terrible team to face when trying to end a losing streak. They are the top team in the Pacific Division and are five points ahead of the second-place Los Angeles Kings with three games in hand. This season, the Pacific Division may be weak, but the Flames are comfortably at the top.

But things are not all good for the Calgary Flames. They lost their last game against the San Jose Sharks and last Friday fell 1-0 to the Buffalo Sabres in overtime.

Calgary is a fairly top-heavy team, which could explain some of their losses. They have two players above 30 goals and two at 29. Karel Vejmelka will have to stand tall against some Grade-A chances. If the Coyotes can limit the top two lines, forcing them to play in their own zone, and restrict their shots to the outside, maybe the team can successfully shut down Calgary’s offense.

Players to Watch

Arizona: Nick Schmaltz - Schmaltz had a goal against the Kraken and has three goals and an assist in his last five games. The last time these two met, he registered an assist.

Calgary: Johnny Gaudreau - Gaudreau had a goal and an assist in the Flame’s last outing and comes into tonight’s game riding a two-game goal streak. The last time these two met, he registered an assist.

Injuries

Arizona: Jack McBain (ankle), J.J. Moser (upper body), Jakob Chychrun (lower body), Antoine Roussel (lower body), Liam O’Brien (upper body), Andrew Ladd (lower body), Jay Beagle (lower body), Dmitrij Jaškin (lower body), Conor Timmins (knee)

Calgary: None

Puck Drop

Tonight’s game will be at 6:00 pm Arizona time in Calgary and will air on Bally Sports Arizona and 620 AM.