Coyotes Game 63 Recap: Coyotes fall 4-2 to Kraken, drop third straight

Game Recap

The Arizona Coyotes were one away from sweeping the Seattle Kraken, but they couldn’t do it. Arizona looked lifeless in their 4-2 loss to the Kraken last night as the Desert Dogs drop their third straight game.

It was a bit of a slow start for both teams last night. The Kraken outshot the Coyotes easily, but they did a decent job preventing them from getting a lot of Grade A scoring chances.

Both teams got power plays in the opening, but neither did much with them. Both goaltenders looked awake, though, and the score remained 0-0 after twenty minutes.

Things did start to come alive in the second period.

The Coyotes struck first with Nick Schmaltz getting his 19th of the season on the power play. Haydn Fleury was in the box for cross-checking, and Schmaltz was posted between the faceoff circles. Clayton Keller found Schmaltz, who quickly fired a shot past Philipp Grubauer to make it 1-0 Coyotes.

Unfortunately, it didn’t take long for the Kraken to respond. Just 18 seconds later, Carson Soucy scored his eighth goal of the season to tie things at 1-1.

Giving up a goal on the next shift is something that the Coyotes have had issues with this season and something that Shayne Gostisbehere mentioned after the game.

But despite Seattle tying it up, the Coyotes weren’t out yet. Midway through the game, the Coyotes forced a turnover at their blue line. Loui Eriksson got the puck up to a streaking Nick Ritchie, who fired the puck past Grubauer for his eighth of the season and sixth as a Coyote.

ALL NICK ALL DAY. pic.twitter.com/Z9dRMdx9XO — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) March 23, 2022

Unfortunately, there was still a lot of time left to play. Not long after the Coyotes made it 2-1, Kyle Capobianco was sent to the box for interference, and the Kraken tied things up on the power play, with newcomer Daniel Sprong scoring in his first game as a member of the Kraken.

Seattle got another power play with less than five minutes left, and though they weren’t able to score with the man-advantage, Soucy got his second of the night seconds after it expired to make it 3-2 Seattle.

The Coyotes got another later power play, but they couldn’t do anything with their third chance of the game.

Forty minutes had passed, and the Coyotes still weren’t out of the game. However, they were only down by one, and there was plenty of time to tie things up.

Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. The Coyotes did not look good to start the final frame, and they were limited to just five shots on goal.

Then, midway through the period, Morgan Geekie scored his fifth of the season to make it 4-2, which was pretty much all she wrote. After taking the lead twice, the Coyotes ultimately fell 4-2, losing the Seattle Kraken for the first time.

Lines

Three Stars

Carson Soucy - 2 goals Morgan Geekie - Goal and an assist Nick Schmaltz - Goal

Next Game

The Coyotes are back in action on Friday when they face the Calgary Flames on the road at 6:00 pm Arizona time.