Coyotes claim Harri Säteri off waivers

After shipping out goaltender Scott Wedgewood last night for a fourth-round pick, fans were left wondering what the Arizona Coyotes would do for the rest of the season. Would they bring up Ivan Prosvetov or Josef Kořenář from the AHL, or would they acquire someone else in a trade?

The answer was apparently neither, with Bill Armstrong claiming Finnish goaltender Harri Säteri off waivers.

Säteri signed a one-year, $750,000 deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs yesterday but was required to clear waivers. However, according to James Mirtle, he wasn’t guaranteed a role with the Leafs, so this should give him the opportunity to play until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old Toijala, Finland native, has had an excellent year playing overseas. He had a great season with Sibir Novosibirsk in the KHL and won gold with Team Finland at the Olympics.

Säteri is only signed for the rest of the year, so there is no telling what impact this will have on the future of the Coyotes. If he plays well and likes the team, maybe he sticks around for next season. If not, then the Coyotes haven’t committed to him long term, and both sides can walk away. Either way, Bill Armstrong made another surprising move in what is turning into a busy trade deadline.