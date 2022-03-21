Coyotes acquire Nathan Smith, Bryan Little for 4th round pick

The Arizona Coyotes and General Manager Bill Armstrong were up early. The team has reportedly agreed to a three-year extension for Karel Vejmelka, although it has not been formally announced yet.

But that’s not all, as there are also reports that the team has acquired Bryan Little’s contract and NCAA player Nathan Smith for a fourth-round pick.

Nathan Smith also goes with Little to Arizona for a 4th. Smith wasn’t going to sign with Wpg. https://t.co/9zudjvzCBa — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 21, 2022

Bryan Little has not played since November 5th, 2019, when he was struck in the head. He has two years left on a deal with a cap hit of $5,291,667.00 and will likely never suit up for the Arizona Coyotes.

Along with Little’s contract, the Coyotes also acquire the rights to Nathan Smith. Smith was drafted 91st overall in the third round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft and has spent the last three seasons in the NCAA with Minnesota State University, Mankato. In 97 games, he has 36 goals and 65 points. Smith also played with Team USA at the Olympics, where he recorded a goal and an assist in four games.

