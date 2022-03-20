Coyotes with a busy start to the trade deadline

Everyone knew that the Arizona Coyotes would be active at this year’s trade deadline. The Coyotes have a lot of pieces to move, even if the return isn’t going to be that great.

The Coyotes started this action during tonight’s game against the San Jose Sharks. Before the third period, reports began circulating that the Coyotes had acquired the rights to college forward Jack McBain for the Vancouver Canucks’ second-round pick at the upcoming draft.

Coyotes have confirmed this trade. https://t.co/L7VGNNTEsc — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) March 21, 2022

The Coyotes acquired the pick in the deal that sent Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Conor Garland to the Vancouver Canucks. Arizona also received Jay Beagle, Loui Eriksson, Antoine Roussel, the pick used to draft Dylan Guenther, and a 2023 seventh-round pick.

McBain has spent the past four years with Boston College and exploded this past season with 19 goals and 14 assists in 24 games.

McBain is the prized college free agent, and though he hasn’t signed with the team yet, the Coyotes likely wouldn’t trade for him if they didn’t think he was going to sign with the team. The team did a similar move acquiring the rights to Alex Goligoski before signing.

Former Coyote Jason Demers, who played with McBain at the Olympics, tweeted in favor of the trade, and McBain has a connection with the Coyotes’ head coach André Tourigny.

While conventional wisdom would say that the Coyotes’ arena situation would make it hard to attract free agents or pending free agents, in this case, this move makes a lot of sense for both parties. If McBain wants a chance to play, he will get it in a team that is currently employing Travis Boyd as their top-line center. He could also get a shot to play with Dylan Guenther next season, and that has the potential to be a phenomenal line.

–

That wasn’t the only move that Bill Armstrong made tonight, though. The Coyotes announced that they had sent goaltender Scott Wedgewood to the Dallas Stars for a conditional fourth-round draft pick.

Official: We’ve acquired a conditional fourth round draft choice from the Dallas Stars in exchange for goaltender Scott Wedgewood.



Details: https://t.co/uSVxLTEctA — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) March 21, 2022

Per CapFriendly, if the Stars qualify for the 2022 Playoffs, the pick turns into a third-round pick.

The trade that sent Darcy Kuemper to the Colorado Avalanche also had stipulations related to the 2021-22 playoffs, so in addition to it being in the Coyotes’ best interest for Colorado to win the Cup, they also want Dallas to qualify.

After being acquired off waivers, Scott Wedgewood proved to be a worthy NHL goaltender for the Coyotes. He stole more than a few games, and in 29 games with the Devils and Coyotes, he faced 953 shots. He is 25th in shots against, but everyone above him has at least six games on him.

Trading Wedgewood makes sense for a team looking to stockpile as many picks as possible, and hopefully, he gets a shot to show what he can do with the Stars.

For the Coyotes, this could be the start of a Karel Vejmelka-Ivan Prosvetov tandem, or the Coyotes could pick up another netminder. Tonight is likely just the beginning of what should be a busy trade deadline for the Coyotes.