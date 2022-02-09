Coyotes Game 47 Preview: Coyotes look to slay Kraken and end losing streak

Game Preview

The Arizona Coyotes didn’t get the results they wanted last night, but they have the perfect opportunity to put that behind them tonight against the Seattle Kraken.

Arizona’s offense has been extremely inconsistent all season. Sometimes they get into a good rhythm and can score enough to stay competitive; other times, their offense completely dries up, and you wonder if they will ever score again.

Last night was one of those nights where the Coyotes had their chances, but they couldn’t finish them. A Lawson Crouse goal kept them from getting shut out, but otherwise, they just couldn’t put it home despite outshooting the Canucks 36-29.

It didn’t help that their power play took the night off. The Vancouver Canucks gave the Coyotes four power plays, and they couldn’t find the back of the net once. The Vancouver Canucks deserve a lot of credit, their aggressive penalty kill was a perfect counter to the Coyotes, and the Coyotes were limited to just five shots with the man advantage.

But the main reason the Coyotes lost late night was because of another second-period collapse. Unfortunately, this has become a common sight at Coyotes games. For whatever reason, once things go wrong for the Coyotes, it starts to snowball, and they quickly find themselves giving up multiple goals in a matter of minutes. Last night was a perfect example, with the Canucks scoring three goals in less than three minutes.

The Vancouver Canucks are the second-worst team in the Pacific Division, and tonight the Coyotes will play the worst team in the Pacific, the Seattle Kraken.

The Coyotes have already played the Kraken once this season. Seattle was the first team to lose to the Coyotes, and hopefully, the Coyotes can use them to break their losing streak again.

Seattle had mildly high expectations, especially since they would be playing in what people assumed to be a relatively weak division, but things have not turned out as planned. The Kraken only have four more wins than the Coyotes, despite Arizona selling off most of their team before the season started.

Arizona shouldn’t take the Kraken lightly because they are also at the bottom of the standings. The Kraken have five wins since the start of the year, including some impressive wins over the Florida Panthers, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the New York Islanders. They have also beat the Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks, less impressive, but still good wins.

Karel Vejmelka got the start last night against the Canucks, so it seems likely that Ivan Prosvetov will get the tap tonight. Prosvetov has five NHL games under his belt, and he has played the Colorado Avalanche three times and faced off against the Vegas Golden Knights and Tampa Bay Lightning. If he does get the start tonight, this will be his first game against a team not set to make the playoffs in his NHL career.

Update:

It looks like Karel Vejmelka will get the start tonight.

Confirmed. Karel Vejmelka will play a back-to-back set and face the Kraken tonight in Seattle. https://t.co/5tshFCg06s — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) February 9, 2022

Players to Watch

Arizona: Lawson Crouse - Crouse had the Coyotes’ lone goal last night, his 12th of the season and second in three games. Crouse is only three goals away from matching his previous career-high 15 goals and 25 points.

Seattle: Mason Appleton - Appleton had a goal and assist in his last game and has a two-game goal streak heading into tonight’s game. The 26-year-old center isn’t the biggest name on the Kraken, but he seems hot right now.

Injuries

Arizona: Scott Wedgewood (chest), Johan Larsson (hernia), Barrett Hayton (hand), Jay Beagle (lower body), Dmitij Jaškin (lower body), Carter Hutton (lower body), Conor Timmins (knee)

Seattle: Carson Soucy (lower body), Will Borgen (COVID-19 protocol), Karson Kuhlman (upper body), Jamie Oleksiak (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (hand), Brandon Tanev (knee)

Puck Drop

Tonight’s game will be in Seattle with a puck drop at 8:00 pm Arizona time. It will air on Bally Sports Arizona and 98.7 FM.