Coyotes Game 46 Recap: Coyotes implode in the second again, fall 5-1 to Canucks

Game Recap

The Arizona Coyotes returned from the All-Star break with a step back. They collapsed again in the second period, giving up three goals in less than three minutes, and saw their offense come up short again in a 5-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks.

Things started decently enough for the Desert Dogs. The Coyotes had a solid first period, outshooting the Canucks, while doing a decent enough job at controlling the game’s pace.

It was a good road period for the Coyotes, far from perfect, but plenty to build off. The biggest knock against it was the Coyotes didn’t score on either of their power plays, but surely that wasn’t going to come back to bite them.

The Coyotes got their first power play midway through the opening frame and only registered a single shot on goal. Unfortunately, things weren’t much better on the second, which happened late and carried over to start the second period.

Unfortunately, things went downhill quickly after the Canucks killed the Yotes’ second power play. Over and over again this season, we have seen the Coyotes give up multiple goals in the second period, and it again tonight.

Conor Garland, Bo Horvat, and Elias Pettersson all scored within three minutes of each other, and all of a sudden, it was a 3-0 game. Horvat’s goal was on the power play, cough special teams cough, but Garland and Pettersson both scored 5-on-5.

Arizona eventually cleared their heads and reset and started to look better as the period continued. The best thing you can say about the Coyotes this season is that they refuse to give up, even when they dig themselves into massive holes.

The Coyotes continued to apply pressure and finally got rewarded midway through the second. Thatcher Demko was out of his net, and Lawson Crouse went hard to the net and backhanded a shot into the wide-open cage.

Arizona got lucky when Nils Hoglander was called for high-sticking twenty seconds later, and the Coyotes had a prime opportunity to cut the deficit again. But the power play again came up short, and the first period ended with the Coyotes down 3-1.

Vancouver was able to add to their lead early in the third, with J.T. Miller getting his 16th of the season. Jakob Chychrun and Vasily Podkolzin were both in the box for roughing, so Miller had plenty of room to pick up speed on the expiring 4-on-4. He went from behind his own net around several Coyotes players before stretching out Vejmelka and firing a shot past his leg.

The Coyotes would get one last power play, but they failed to convert. The Canucks continued to win the special teams battle, and when Ilya Lybushkin was called for slashing midway through the final frame, Brock Boeser scored his 13th of the season.

The fifth goal dashed any chance of a Coyotes’ comeback. Riley Nash took a late penalty, so they couldn’t even pull their goaltender for an extra attacker, not that it would matter.

Special teams and a second-period collapse doomed the Coyotes again tonight.

If the Coyotes’ power play was going to have a good night, it should have been tonight. The Canucks have the worst penalty kill in the league, but you wouldn’t know that by how well they killed all four Coyotes’ power plays.

But the Coyotes don’t have to dwell on tonight’s loss for long, they are heading down to Seattle to play the Kraken.

Three Stars

Thatcher Demko - 35 saves on 36 shots Oliver Ekman-Larsson - 3 assists J.T. Miller - Goal and an assist

Next Game

The Coyotes will face off against the Seattle Kraken tomorrow at 8:00 pm Arizona before heading back to Arizona.