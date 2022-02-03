Coyotes Game 45 Recap: Coyotes drop last game before All-Star Break

Game Recap

The Arizona Coyotes hosted the Calgary Flames in the last game before the All-Star Break, and things did not go well. The Coyotes were outshot from start to finish, and if not for the stellar play of Karel Vejmelka, the game would not have been as close as it was.

Arizona started things off on the wrong foot, with Lawson Crouse taking a penalty 53 seconds into the game. The Flames couldn’t score on the resulting power play, but they kept the zone as it expired, and Blake Coleman found himself with a puck on the side of the net. It was a tough angle, but Coleman made his shot, making it was 1-0 less than three minutes into the game.

Calgary was generating a lot of shots, and at one point, the Coyotes were being outshot 12-0 just over five and a half minutes into the game, not a good start for the Desert Dogs.

Thankfully, the Coyotes did eventually come alive and tie the game. Just over eight and a half minutes into the game, Alex Galchenyuk redirected a Jakob Chychrun past Jacob Markstrom.

Galchenyuk has struggled all season, but that was his second goal in as many games. Head Coach Tourigny has been playing Galchenyuk with Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz, and it seems to be working.

Unfortunately for the Coyotes, the Flames took the lead with just ten seconds left in the opening frame. Elias Lindholm fired a shot through traffic over Karel Vejmelka’s shoulder, making it 2-1.

The second period started with the Coyotes down a goal, but they weren’t done yet.

Clayton Keller decided that a secondary assist wasn’t enough, and he wanted a goal. He got it when he found an open spot in front of the net and fired home a Nick Schmaltz pass past Markstrom, tying the game at two 4 minutes and 14 seconds into the second.

We don't call him an All-Star for nothing. pic.twitter.com/Oinpo061H4 — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) February 3, 2022

The Coyotes were starting to come back, but they weren’t in control of the game. Arizona had a few good looks, but the Flames were still outshooting the Desert Dogs.

Calgary continued to put pucks on net, and they were rewarded for it late in the second. Christopher Tanev fired a puck through traffic, only to see the puck go off Dysin Mayo and past Vejmelka, giving the Flames their third lead of the game.

Arizona had already come back twice before, and they were still very much in the game. But midway through the period, their problems doubled when Blake Coleman tipped an Oliver Kylington shot past Vejmelka, and the Flames were up by two.

Not long after, the Coyotes had to kill their second penalty of the game when Jakob Chychrun sent the puck over the glass and was called for delay of game. Arizona managed to kill it, but it still drained any momentum they had been building.

The Coyotes would get their lone power play with two minutes and three seconds left in regulation, but they couldn’t get it done even with a two-man advantage with Vejmelka on the bench.

It was a bad outcome, but the Coyotes can be proud of a lot of the game. They avoided a second-period collapse and kept things pretty tight. Karel Vejmelka had another 45+ save night, making 46 saves on 50 Flames shots.

Unfortunately, the Desert Dogs continued to take penalties, which really cost them. Calgary didn’t score on the power play, but they scored immediately after one, and they were able to kill any Coyotes’ momentum with the other.

It was not an unexpected loss for the Coyotes, nor a particularly egregious one, but one they would rather have back. But the Coyotes have plenty of time to reset and prepare for next week’s back-to-back.

Three Stars

Christopher Tanev - Goal and three assists Blake Coleman - 2 goals, one assist Clayton Keller - Goal and an assist

Next Game

The Coyotes will have the weekend off and will suit up next against the Vancouver Canucks next Tuesday at 8:00 pm Arizona time.