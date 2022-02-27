Coyotes Game 53 Recap: Coyotes fall 5-3 to Jets

Game Recap

The Arizona Coyotes looked to win their second straight game going into today ́s afternoon matchup against the Winnipeg Jets. But, unfortunately, they fell behind and fell 5-3 thanks to an empty-net goal.

The Coyotes kept things close for the game to start the first period. After redirecting Nathan Bealieu’s shot past Scott Wedgewood, Adam Lowry scored first for the Jets, giving them the 1-0 lead. Arizona has been pretty tight in the first period, but they were already down a goal just over seven and a half minutes into the game.

Thankfully, it didn’t take long for the Coyotes to even things up. Less than three minutes later, Jakob Chychrun fired a puck through traffic past Eric Comrie to tie things up.

Unfortunately, it didn’t take long for the Jets to regain the lead. Wedgewood made the initial save on Bealieau’s shot, but Evgeny Svechnikov picked up the rebound and sent it past Wedgewood.

But, this game was unlike most in recent memory. The Coyotes’ continued to keep pushing in the first twenty minutes, leading to one of the top goals in the season.

Barrett Hayton picked up the puck from Nick Ritchie at the Coyotes’ blue line and went hard to the net. He ducked between defensemen, stretched out Comrie, and put it behind his leg to tie the game 2-2.

The first period ended with a tie game, with plenty of hockey to be played.

Things continued to stay tight in the second period, and the Coyotes’ continued to stay close. But in the middle of the second period, the Coyotes took their first and only lead of the game.

The Coyotes had gained the zone, and Louie Eriksson passed it up to Nick Ritchie. The newest Coyote fired the puck on net, and his shot deflected off Comrie into the back of the net to give the coyotes a 3-2 lead.

First goal as a Coyote for the lead?



Ok we like it, Picasso. pic.twitter.com/rWAgYVQTNg — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) February 27, 2022

The first period ended with the Coyotes in a good position. Arizona was up by one, and they hadn’t made too many mistakes, but they hadn’t done much right. Unfortunately, things were about to get a lot worse for the Desert Dogs.

Blake Wheeler got the third-period scoring early. Just over three minutes in, he scored his seventh of the season and tied things up.

Things went from bad to worse just over two minutes later. Phil Kessel had just had a good look at one end of the ice, and the play quickly went back the other way, and Kyle Connor was able to make it 4-3, giving the Jets their third lead of the game.

Arizona stayed in the game and had plenty of chances to tie things up. But, unfortunately, they couldn’t, and when Wedgewood was on the bench, the Jets made it 5-3 when Connor scored in the empty net.

Despite the score, the Coyotes played well. They scored early and stayed in the game. But the Desert Dogs need to retake the third period and find a way to close games.

Lines

Three Stars

Nick Beaulieu - 2 assists Evgeny Svechnikov - Goal and an assist Nick Ritchie - Goal and an assist

Next Game

The Coyotes are back in action Thursday when they host the Colorado Avalanche.