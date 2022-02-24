Coyotes Game 51 Recap: Coyotes fall to Kings for second time in one week

Game Recap

The Arizona Coyotes dropped their second game to the Los Angeles Kings in a similar game to the last Saturday’s. They scored first and looked in a good position going into the third period, but things fell apart, and they failed to secure a win.

It was another slow start for the Desert Dogs, who couldn’t get much going during the first period. The Kings did a good job dictating the game’s pace, and Los Angeles outshot the Coyotes 14-4 for the first period.

Both teams would get power plays in the first, although neither did much with them. The score remained tied, but it wasn’t a great start for the home team, who couldn’t do much to counter the Kings.

The Coyotes finally broke through not long into the second period, with Clayton Keller recording his 21st goal of the season.

Keller did an excellent job bringing the puck in with speed and passed it over to Nick Schmaltz, letting him go to the net with speed. Schmaltz passed it back to a streaking Keller, who knocked the puck home.

Unfortunately, the Coyotes couldn’t build anything after that because 18 seconds later, Blake Lizotte tied the game with his seventh of the season.

Things went from bad to worse when Viktor Arvidsson gave the Kings their first lead of the game less than a minute later.

Two goals in the second period in less than a minute is the type of thing that gives Coyotes fans flashbacks, but the Coyotes were eventually able to recover. They tightened up, and eventually, they tied it up.

While the Coyotes’ first goal was a team effort from the older players like Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz, the second goal was all youth. Defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok shot the puck to the front of the net, and Barrett Hayton knocked it in, recording his third goal of the season.

The second period ended with the game tied at two, with plenty of hockey left to play. Arizona didn’t collapse and was still in this game, but they needed a big period.

But because this is the Coyotes, the period started with Travis Boyd heading to the box 90 seconds in for delay of game for sending the puck over the glass.

The Coyotes managed to kill that one, and play continued. Goaltender Scott Wedgewood had to come up with some massive saves in the third period, but the score remained tied as the period expired.

Just when it looked like the game may be headed for overtime, Viktor Arvidsson broke the tie with his second goal of the night.

Arvidsson used Lawson Crouse and Shayne Gostisbehere as screens for his shot, and the puck went partially off Gostisbehere’s stick, making it a tough puck to stop for Wedgewood.

Arizona got one last chance with a power play with 2:57 left in regulation, but they could not finish it off. The Coyotes couldn’t force overtime, and the game ended with the Yotes falling 3-2 in regulation.

Lines

Three Stars

Viktor Arvidsson - 2 goals Clayton Keller - 1 goal Blake Lizotte - 1 goal

Next Game

The Coyotes will be back in action against the Vegas Golden Knights tomorrow night.