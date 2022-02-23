Coyotes Game 51 Preview: Coyotes host Kings in rematch from this weekend

Game Preview

The Arizona Coyotes are back in action tonight as they play their third straight home game. They will face a familiar foe tonight as they play the Los Angeles Kings for the second time in five days.

Arizona has played one game since facing off against the Kings, Sunday evening’s 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars. It was a good win for the Desert Dogs, which hopefully helped build momentum going into tonight’s game.

Sunday’s game featured a lot of things the Coyotes should be doing more often, and one thing that is probably best to avoid.

They scored first, with Lawson Crouse getting his 14th of the season, and they netted a rare power play goal, with Nick Schmaltz getting his ninth of the season. They were also perfect on the penalty kill, which helped by taking only two penalties.

Unfortunately, the Coyotes also seemed to take a step back and were vastly outplayed in the third period. Dallas managed to outshoot the Coyotes 17-5 in the final frame, and the Yotes were lucky to have the lead still when the Stars pulled their goaltender with less than two minutes left. Thankfully, once Jake Oettinger was on the bench, they played their best hockey of the third period, and Clayton Keller was able to get his 20th of the season in the empty net, but still, not a recipe for success.

While the Coyotes had a chance to build momentum, the Kings have not played since their Saturday win over the Coyotes. So for Los Angeles, the plan seems like it will be just more of the same.

The Kings are not a team that should be taken lightly, as the Coyotes learned on Saturday. Their rebuild has been progressing well, and Los Angeles is currently tied for third in the Pacific and has a good shot and making it into the playoffs this season.

If the Coyotes are going to find any success tonight, they can not let up like they did against the Stars. The Kings scored four unanswered goals in the final 22 minutes in the last game, and they just kept pushing. Those four goals changed a 3-1 Coyotes lead to a 5-2 loss and hopefully provided all the motivation this team needs to play a full sixty minutes tonight.

Players to Watch

Arizona: Clayton Keller - Keller has three goals and two assists in his last five games and has been a vital part of the Coyotes offense this season.

Los Angeles: Adrian Kempe - Kempe leads the Kings with 23 goals in the last game he scored twice and registered an assist.

Injuries

Arizona: Nick Ritchie (questionable, personal), Andrew Ladd (lower body), Johan Larsson (hernia), Jay Beagle (lower body), Dmitij Jaškin (lower body), Conor Timmins (knee)

Los Angeles: Lias Andersson (undisclosed), Alexander Edler (lower body), Sean Walker (lower body)

Puck Drop

Tonight’s game will be at 8:00 pm Arizona time and will air on TNT, TVAS, SN, SN360, SN1, and 98.7 FM.