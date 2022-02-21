Coyotes send Carter Hutton to Maple Leafs for future considerations

The Arizona Coyotes have made a surprising, although minor move, sending goaltender Carter Hutton to the Toronto Maple Leafs for future considerations.

Official: We’ve traded goaltender Carter Hutton to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for future considerations.



The move comes days after Hutton cleared waivers. Hutton will still be sent to the Tucson Roadrunners. Per Craig Morgan of PHNX, the deal allows Hutton to continue living with his family and practicing and rehabbing his surgically repaired ankle. The Maple Leafs will get another goaltender in their system, and the Coyotes will clear cap space.

Hutton signed a one-year, $750,000 deal with the Coyotes this past offseason, and going into the season, it looked like he would be the Coyotes starting goaltender. But unfortunately, he had back-to-back injuries to his knee and ankle, which sidelined him for three games.

Although it’s nice that Hutton gets to stay with his family, the move is not at all surprising. Karel Vejmelka came out of nowhere to have a surprisingly solid season, and the team was able to claim Scott Wedgewood off of waivers.