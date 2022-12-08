Arizona Coyotes loan Dylan Guenther to Hockey Canada

Dylan Guenther is officially set to return to the 2023 World Junior Championship for Team Canada. There was speculation the Arizona Coyotes would do this since Guenther made the team out of training camp, but the Coyotes made it official today.

Official: #Yotes forward Dylan Guenther has been loaned to @HockeyCanada for the 2023 World Junior Championship.



Congrats, Guenther! — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) December 8, 2022

The 19-year-old winger has so far appeared in 21 games with the Coyotes and has registered three goals and eight assists. Those numbers aren’t terrible for a rookie, but they are nowhere near Guenther’s ceiling as a player.

Playing in the World Juniors is an excellent opportunity to get more minutes while still playing against quality competition. Guenther has averaged 12 minutes and 20 seconds of ice time with the Coyotes, but he should get more time in more opportunities with Team Canada.

It was a bit of a surprise to see Guenther stay with the team beyond nine games, but he has certainly proven he has nothing else to learn in the WHL. He still isn’t ready to be the star sniper in the NHL that the team believes he can be, but he has progressed nicely and will hopefully do well in international competition.