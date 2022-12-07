Coyotes Game 24 Recap: The Coyotes' 14-game road trip is over

Game Recap

The Arizona Coyotes fell 8-2 to the Edmonton Oilers as the Yotes’ 14-game road trip finally ends.

Despite the score, this one does not fall on the shoulders of Connor Ingram. The Coyotes were sloppy 5-on-5, took X penalties, and were outshot 30-10 after 40 minutes. Ingram wasn’t perfect, but he kept the team in it longer than they had any right to be.

Jack McBain got the Coyotes’ first goal when he forced his way to the front of the net after picking up a pass from Christian Fischer.

Come for the hockey hugs, stay for the goal. pic.twitter.com/JjdgPcaUqK — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) December 8, 2022

But Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored 23 seconds later, killing any hope of a comeback.

Arizona managed a second goal when Shayne Gostisbehere redirected a Christian Fischer shot late in the game 4-on-4.

Ghost doing Ghost things. pic.twitter.com/tdhpNWk3tu — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) December 8, 2022

By the time Ghost scored, the Oilers were already up 8, so it was mostly for pride. But if you have nothing else to play for might as well play for pride.

But at least the road trip is over.

Lines

Three Stars

Connor McDavid - 2 goals, 2 assists Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - 2 goals, 1 assist. Leon Draisaitl - Goal and an assist

Next Game

The Coyotes return home to face the Boston Bruins this Friday at 7:30 pm Arizona time at Mullett Arena.