Coyotes Game 22 Recap: Penalties doom Coyotes as they fall 3-2 to Canucks

Game Recap

The Arizona Coyotes have dropped their fourth straight game, falling 3-2 to the Vancouver Canucks in overtime. Another winnable game slipped through the Coyotes’ fingers as penalties doomed the Desert Dogs again.

Things started off well enough, with Christian Fischer getting the Coyotes on the board midway through the first period. Fischer picked up a loose puck and fired it past Spencer Martin, giving the Coyotes a 1-0 lead.

Unfortunately, that’s where things all went wrong. A minute and a half later, the Coyotes took their first penalty of the game when Dylan Guenther was sent to the box to serve a too many men on the ice call.

The Coyotes killed that penalty but weren’t as lucky with their next call. Less than a minute after the call expired, Nick Schmaltz sent the puck over the glass, and the Coyotes were short-handed again. Bo Horvat got the Canucks on the board early in the power play, and the game was tied as the first period expired.

The second period was more of the same. Like the first, Arizona got on the board with a goal and took multiple penalties.

Jakob Chychrun got his second of the season early on the power play when Quinn Hughes was in the box for holding.

It was a bullet of a shot from the top of the faceoff circle, and less than two minutes in, the Coyotes had regained their lead. Unfortunately, they followed that up with a penalty seconds later.

The Coyotes killed that penalty, but penalties continued to be an issue throughout the second. When the Coyotes got another power play, a slashing call 25 seconds later killed any shot at expanding their lead. And the Yotes finished the period having to kill an abbreviated 5-on-3 when J.J. Moser was in the box for hooking, and Lawson Crouse sent the puck over the glass 41 seconds later.

After failing to score on the 5-on-3, the Canucks were able to tie it up 5-on-5 midway through the final frame. Seconds later, the Coyotes had a chance to regain the lead when they got their third power play of the game, but they failed to convert and took their own penalty as their power play was expiring.

Regulation ended with the score tied 2-2. But the game ended the only way it could, late in overtime, with the Coyotes in the box.

Clayton Keller was in the box for another too many men, the second of that call in the game. And with the man advantage, Bo Horvat got his second of the night to give the Canucks the lead.

Penalties continue to be an issue for the Coyotes, which you can see throughout the game. Any time the Coyotes had any momentum, a penalty followed not long after.

Lines

Lined up in Vancouver. pic.twitter.com/lwdt0arctk — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) December 4, 2022

Three Stars

Bo Horvat - 2 goals Quinn Hughes - 2 assists Jakob Chychrun - Goal

Next Game

The Coyotes will stay in Canada and face off against the Calgary Flames tomorrow at 7:00 pm Arizona time.