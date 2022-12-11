Coyotes Game 26 Preview: Coyotes host the Flyers and look to get a win streak going

Game Preview

The Arizona Coyotes have to love being home. After a rough finish to their road trip that saw them lose 8-2 to the Edmonton Oilers, they turned things around and beat one of the best teams in the league 4-3 in regulation.

Arizona ended a massive losing streak to the Boston Bruins last Friday, although it was far from a perfect game. The weaker aspects of their game were on display, but the Desert Dogs did a good job of minimizing there impact.

Arizona continues to get things done 5-on-5, which is how they scored all four goals. Two of their goals came in the first minute of the period, which is an excellent way to take the lead.

Unfortunately, they continue to follow up goals with penalties. It doesn’t happen after every goal, but it happens enough that it has been a consistent problem for the Desert Dogs.

After facing off against one of the best teams, the Coyotes have a very different opponent tonight against the Flyers.

The Philadelphia Flyers are in a similar situation as the Coyotes this season. They are currently second to last in their division, ahead of only the Columbus Blue Jackets. They only have one win this season, beating the Colorado Avalanche 5-3 last Monday.

After finishing at the bottom of the standings last season, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Flyers went all in on a rebuild. Instead, they brought in John Tortorella to see what he could get out of the roster.

What the Flyers have gotten so far is a team on par with the Coyotes, a team in the second year of a rebuild. The Flyers have scored 66 goals this season, one fewer than the Coyotes, despite playing in three more games. Both teams have allowed 90 goals.

The Coyotes should have the advantage in special teams. The Flyers’ power play is ranked 29th this season, converting on only 16.7% of their attempts. However, Philadelphia has a slightly better penalty kill that kills 75.3% of penalties, 0.2% better than the Coyotes.

Players to Watch

Arizona: Lawson Crouse - Crouse had two goals and an assist against the Browns, his second multi-goal game of the season. He has been one of the Coyotes’ best players, and the team needs him to stay hot.

Philadelphia: Scott Laughton - Laughton had the Flyers’ lone goal in their last game against the Golden Knights and has three points in three games. The 2012 first-round pick has four goals and six assists in 24 games this season.

Injuries

Arizona: Bryan Little (ear), Andrew Ladd (knee)

Philadelphia: Cam Atkinson (upper body), Tanner Laczynski (lower body), Wade Allison (lower body), Sean Couturier (back), Ryan Ellis (pelvis)

Puck Drop

Tonight’s game will be at 5:00 pm Arizona time and will air on Bally Sports Arizona and ESPN 620AM.