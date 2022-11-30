City of Tempe moves forward with Coyotes arena project

Last night the Arizona Coyotes’ bid for a new arena and entertainment district took a big step forward, with the Tempe City Council voting 7-0 to move forward with the proposal.

https://twitter.com/ArizonaCoyotes/status/1597817895362256897

With the votes in place, Bluebird Development, the company behind the project, will have to collect enough 2,104 valid signatures for each proposal in the next 30 days, which should not be a difficult proposition for the organization. One it is finished, Tempe residents will vote on the deal during the May 16th election.

Present at the meeting was NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, who reiterated that the team would be willing to sign a 30-year non-relocation agreement, and there will be an NHL Draft or All-Star Game in Tempe if the deal goes through.

Per the City of Tempe website, the 46-acre project will include the following:

The Coyotes’ new hockey arena

A music venue

Hotels

Multi-family residential space

Retail space

Restaurants a more

If you are interested in a simple breakdown of the development agreement, that is also available here, as well as a memo from the city regarding the financial assessment, which is posted here.

It shouldn’t take long for the Coyotes to gather the necessary signatures, so we should get confirmation in the next two weeks that this will be on the ballot.