Coyotes Game 10 Recap: Coyotes give up 7, fall to Stars

Game Recap

Going into tonight’s game, the Arizona Coyotes had been playing well. They had tightened up defensively, their power play was a force to be reckoned with, and they were actually starting games on time. But, unfortunately, that did not happen tonight. The Coyotes fell 7-2 to the Dallas Star, spoiling the debut of their Reverse Retro jersey.

It didn’t take long for things to get started, with the Dallas Stars scoring on their first two shots, with Denis Gurianov getting his first and Wyatt Johnston getting his fourth. Less than four minutes in, and the Coyotes were already in a deep hole.

It was a rough start for Connor Ingram, but not entirely his fault. Both goals came after big defensive mistakes, and the Coyotes did themselves no favors when they took a penalty a minute after going down 2-0.

Dallas struck again just after the 11-minute mark, with Ty Dellandrea getting his first of the season when he redirected a shot from Colin Miller. There is no way Ingram could have seen the puck through the screen even if it hadn’t been redirected, and he was mercifully pulled.

Head Coach André Tourigny put in Karel Vejmelka to face off against his former half Scott Wedgewood. Unfortunately, he wasn’t getting much support, and Jason Robertson got a late goal with 90 seconds left in the first period.

The second period started with some good momentum, and for the first half the Coyotes looked like they may make things interesting. But things changed with a Jack McBain penalty almost three-quarters of the way through the middle frame.

Arizona had been looking great all period, but going down a man erased all that. Jason Robertson got his second of the night from Jamie Benn and Roppe Hintz, and that was it for any Coyotes’ momentum.

Arizona took another penalty not long after, and the period ended before the Coyotes could give up another goal.

The third would start with another Stars power play after another turnover. Karel Vejmelka came out to play the puck, and his pass went right to the stick of Jamie Benn, who quickly put it into an empty net.

The Coyotes prevented the shutout early in the third period, with Juuso Välimäki getting his first of the season.

The carpool boys connect pic.twitter.com/bop0kjBM01 — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) November 4, 2022

Välimäki dropped low to score the goal, and Matias Maccelli and Nick Bjugstad were credited with assists.

The Coyotes would continue to push, and Arizona didn’t take long to strike again. Lawson Crouse fought through multiple Stars players to get to the net and fired a puck past Wedgewood to make it 6-2.

Team leader in goals? Yee-haw. pic.twitter.com/C1pfsxjvMg — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) November 4, 2022

Maccelli would notch his second assist of the night, registering the primary on both the Coyotes’ goals. The goal would give Crouse a team-leading fifth goal of the game.

But there was no way the Coyotes could mount a successful comeback, and the Stars dashed any hopes with another goal. Jamie Benn successfully gained the zone and got the puck back to a streak Jani Hakanpaa, who fired it post and it. The Stars had regained a five-goal lead.

That was all she wrote, and the game mercifully ended four minutes and 15 seconds later. It was a tough loss for the Coyotes and a reminder of just how far they have to go as a team.

Lines

Three Stars

Jason Robertson - 2 goals Jamie Benn - Goal and an assist Roope Hintz - 2 assists

Next Game

The Coyotes are back on the road after tonight and will face off against the Washington Capitals this Saturday at 4:00 pm Arizona time.