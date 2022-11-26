Coyotes Game 19 Recap: Coyotes can't complete comeback, fall in shootout to Red Wings

Game Recap

For the second time this week, the Arizona Coyotes came from behind to force overtime and, eventually, a shootout. But, unfortunately, for the second time, the Coyotes fell in the shootout, losing 4-3 to the Detroit Red Wings.

After avoiding taking penalties for the first ten minutes of the game, a rare feat for the Coyotes at this point in the season, Dylan Guenther gave the Red Wings their first power play eight seconds after the halfway mark, and they capitalized.

That was the difference between the Red Wings and the Coyotes for most of the game. Arizona had the first power play but failed to score, but when the Red Wings got the chance, they made sure to make the Yotes pay, with Andrew Copp getting his second of the season.

The Coyotes got a chance to tie things up with a late power play, but they couldn’t convert, and the first period ended with the Yotes down 1-0. The Coyotes were disciplined and had their chances, but whether or not they could convert remained a big question.

Detroit got a prime opportunity to double their lead early in the second when Zack Kassian was sent to the box for roughing. And just like before, the Red Wings scored late in the power play, with Filip Hronek firing a rocket past Karel Vejmelka to give Detroit a 2-0 lead.

If the Coyotes couldn’t score with the man advantage, they would need to score 5-on-5. And for the second straight game, Nick Schmaltz got the goal.

Jakob Chychrun had the puck in the faceoff circle while Schmaltz came up from behind the net. As Schmaltz was moving into position to screen Ville Husso, Chychrun’s shot deflected off his stick into the back of the net.

Credit to the Detroit Red Wings, they responded with their third of the night seconds after giving up the goal. It was former Coyote Jordan Oesterle recording his first goal of the season against his former team, and it was 3-1 Detroit.

The Coyotes proceeded to take another penalty, but for the first time, the Desert Dogs killed it. That kill was a big one, keeping the game tight and giving the Yotes a bit of momentum.

Arizona managed to get back to within one before the second period expired, with J.J. Moser getting his second of the season from Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz.

Kells ➡️ Moser is pic.twitter.com/H6JUj78qb4 — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) November 26, 2022

The Red Wings were wholly focused on Keller, allowing Moser to get wide-open in the faceoff circle before the goal. Moser fired a rocket past Husso, and the Coyotes were within one.

But Arizona needed one more to tie things up, and time was starting to run out. Thankfully, the Coyotes only took one penalty in the final frame, which helped give them a chance.

The Coyotes killed that penalty, Jusso Välimäki for high-sticking, and got their own shot with the man advantage five minutes later when Jonatan Berggren was sent to the box for holding. However, they failed to convert with the man-advantage, and the seconds continued to tick away.

Then, the Coyotes got a bit of luck. With two and a half minutes left in regulation, Tyler Bertuzzi was sent to the box for tripping, and the Yotes had another chance. They made the most of that final opportunity spending most of the man advantage 6-on-4 with Vejmelka on the bench.

The Red Wings killed the power play but couldn’t clear the zone after it expired. And after recording after notching his second assist of the season on the Schmaltz goal, Chychrun tied things up with his first goal.

THE GOAL TO SEND US TO OT! pic.twitter.com/wlTSKaMgDv — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) November 26, 2022

The goal was similar to Moser’s, both had a defenseman alone in the faceoff circle. Chychrun’s shot went in off a Red Wings player, tying the game with seconds left in regulation.

Arizona looked okay during overtime but not great. Much to the annoyance of the home crowd, they prioritized possession and had a few good looks. But despite both teams getting close on breakaways, the goaltenders held strong, and the game remained tied.

Detroit finally won in the shootout, with Dylan Larkin getting the lone goal in the third round. Nick Schmaltz missed, while Husso stopped Nick Bjugstad and Clayton Keller to give the Red Wings a 4-3 victory.

Shootout

Nick Schmaltz - Miss Lucas Raymond - Save Nick Bjugstad - Save David Perron - Save Clayton Keller - Save Dylan Larkin - Goal

Lines

Three Stars

Filip Hronek - Goal and an assist Nick Schmaltz - Goal and an assist Jordan Oesterle - Goal

Next Game

The Coyotes will be back in action this Sunday against the Minnesota Wild at noon Arizona time.