Coyotes acquire Curtis Douglas from Leafs for Conor Timmins

General Manager Bill Armstrong made a trade before American Thanksgiving, sending defenseman Conor Timmins to the Toronto Maple Leafs for forward Curtis Douglas.

Official: We’ve acquired forward Curtis Douglas from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for defenseman Conor Timmins. Details: https://t.co/e6EZLFgGsj — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) November 23, 2022

Curtis Douglas was drafted 106 overall by the Dallas Stars in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He signed a two-year $1.675 million deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs this past March, which seems him earn $80,000.00 in the minors.

Douglas has played 80 games with the Toronto Marlies and has 13 goals and 22 assists in that time. Next, he will report to the Tucson Roadrunners, and at 6’9” and 248 pounds he should give them some extra size.

6’9” forward from Oakville, Ontario.



Welcome to Arizona, Curtis! pic.twitter.com/AKYGUlat0a — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) November 23, 2022

The Arizona Coyotes acquired Timmins, a first-round pick in 2022, and a conditional third-round pick in 2024 from the Colorado Avalanche for Darcy Kuemper on July 28, 2021.

Unfortunately, Timmins sustained a serious knee injury six games into his tenure with the Coyotes, which saw him miss the rest of the year.

Timmins sustained another injury after playing two games with the Coyotes this season, although thankfully, one that required less time. Timmins was with Tucson Roadrunners for a conditioning assignment and was set to return to the Coyotes before the trade.

The Coyotes wanted to re-assign Timmins to the Roadrunners for more time and some consistent minutes, but it was unlikely he would clear. And with a blue line that already features Jakob Chychrun, Shayne Gostisbehere, Patrik Nemeth, Juuso Välimäki, Josh Brown, Troy Stetcher, Dysin Mayo, and JJ Moser, it was unlikely that Timmins would get the time he needed with the Coyotes.

Unfortunately, the timing didn’t work out with Timmins. He might have had a spot if he had returned later in the season after the Coyotes made some trades. But if he is going to get claimed off waivers, the team might as well get what they can for the young defenseman.