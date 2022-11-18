Coyotes Game 16 Recap: Coyotes fall 4-1 to Golden Knights

Game Recap

The Arizona Coyotes losing streak continues as they fall 4-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights in their first meeting this season.

It was another tough start for the Desert Dogs, who took two penalties in the first ten minutes of play. However, they managed to kill both and started building momentum as the period expired.

The Coyotes continued to build as they dropped the puck to start the second period. They continued to get good looks and played well, but just like against the Rangers, they couldn’t score. But midway through the period, J.J. Moser was sent to the box for holding, and the Coyotes were back on the kill.

The penalty to Moser was expiring, but the Golden Knights were deep in the offensive zone. And with seconds left in the man advantage Alex Pietrangelo fired a shot through traffic to give the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead.

After Vejmelka made a big stop to prevent the Yotes from going down 2-0 seconds later, the Coyotes started to respond. But they couldn’t convert, not even with back-to-back power plays in the final minutes of the second period.

Having survived the second period with the lead, the Golden Knights came out ready to play. William Carrier gave Vegas a 2-0 lead just 31 seconds into the final frame when he cut to the net and fired the puck past Karel Vejmelka to make it 2-0.

Penalties would be a problem again in the third, with Travis Boyd getting sent to the box for interference. The Yotes killed the penalty, but they kept control of the zone, and Mark Stone got his fifth of the season, knocking a Pietrangelo shot out of the air past Vejmelka.

The Coyotes finally got a lucky bounce in the second half of the period, with Clayton Keller getting his seventh of the season from J.J. Moser.

The Coyotes can at least be happy they weren’t shut out, but it was too little too late. Vegas got on the board one last time, and that was all she wrote.

Last night’s game was like a few we’ve seen this seen. Penalties slowed the Coyotes down to start, and despite playing well, they couldn’t score. But the Desert Dogs will be getting some reinforcements for their next game, so maybe that will help them finish.

Lines

Three Stars

Alex Pietrangelo - A goal and two assists Logan Thompson - 25 saves on 26 shots Clayton Keller - Goal

Next Game

The Coyotes have another three days off before heading to Nashville next Monday to face the Predators at 6:00 pm Arizona time.