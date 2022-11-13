Coyotes Game 15 Preview: Coyotes look to shake off loss in second of back-to-back

Game Preview

We all knew it would happen. The Arizona Coyotes had their first win streak of the season when they left Mullett Arena and won their first three against some tough teams. But the streak is over after the Yotes fell 4-2 to the New Jersey Devils last night.

Luckily, the Coyotes are not going to have a lot of time to dwell on that. They are back in action tonight, facing off against the New York Rangers for the second time this season.

The Rangers were the second NHL team to play at Mullett Arena, and they walked away with a 3-2 regulation win over the Desert Dogs.

The last time these two teams met, the Rangers won thanks to a power play goal from Mika Zibanejad in the third period. That could be concerning for the Coyotes, who took multiple penalties in the third period last night against the Devils.

While the Coyotes were getting beat last night, the Rangers also lost on the road. New York fell 2-1 to the Nashville Predators, their fourth loss of the month.

The Predators took an early lead against the Rangers, with Juuso Pärssinen scoring less than five minutes into his NHL debut. However, Mark Jankowski had already scored by the time the Rangers got on the board with a goal from Filip Chytil.

With the Rangers down, they put a lot of rubber on the Predators’ goaltender. The Rangers outshot the Preds 35-18 last night, including 16-6 in the second period. So if the Coyotes manage to get a lead tonight, don’t expect the Rangers to give up easily.

Players to Watch

Arizona: Dylan Guenther - Guenther netted his third goal of the season against the Devils last night. The last time he played the Rangers, he had two assists, so hopefully, he gets some good looks tonight.

New York: Adam Fox - Fox had an assist and is currently riding a five-game point streak. He also registered an assist the first time these two teams met.

Injuries

Arizona: Zack Kassian (lower body), Nick Schmaltz (upper body), Bryan Little (ear), Andrew Ladd (knee), Jakob Chychrun (wrist)

New York: Vitali Kravtsov (illness)

Puck Drop

Tonight’s game will be another 5:00 pm Arizona time affair and will air on Bally Sports Arizona and ESPN 620AM.