Coyotes Game 14 Recap: Devils beat Coyotes, ending Desert Dogs' win streak

Game Recap

The win streak is over. The Arizona Coyotes fell 4-2 to the New Jersey Devils tonight, losing for the first time since they left Mullett Arena.

Arizona kept up against the Devils, but they were never in control. The Devils struck first, with Tomáš Tatar getting his third of the season, and the Coyotes were able to tie things up not long after.

Dylan Guenther got his third of the season off a lucky bounce. He passed the puck across the front of the net and saw it deflect past Akira Schmid, tying the game at one.

The kid makes it look easy. ‍ pic.twitter.com/m1CWRUwROB — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) November 13, 2022

It wasn’t the prettiest, but goals like that show how you make your own luck. Guenther had the right instincts, and the Hockey Gods rewarded him with a lucky bounce and a game-tying goal.

Unfortunately for the Desert Dogs, the New Jersey Devils regained the lead 23 seconds later, with Jack Hughes getting his fifth of the season. And the Coyotes would respond to being down a goal with two penalties in the second half of the opening frame.

The Yotes and the Devils would continue to trade penalties for the second period. Arizona took another too many men on the ice penalty a minute and a half in, the first of seven calls.

Clayton Keller tied the game midway through the period on the power play, his fifth of the season from Travis Boyd and J.J. Moser.

Unfortunately, the Coyotes weren’t able to keep up the momentum. Jasper Boqvist gave the Devils their third of the game, and Dougie Hamilton sealed it with his fourth of the season on the power play just past the 14-minute mark.

And the third goal proved to be a problem again for the Desert Dogs. They had plenty of chances in the second period but couldn’t convert. And they did themselves no favors with three penalties in the final frame.

Lines

Rollin' with the same squad. pic.twitter.com/699LxEe2a9 — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) November 12, 2022

Three Stars

Tomáš Tatar - Goal and an assist Jesper Boqvist - Goal Clayton Keller - Power play goal

Next Game

The Coyotes are back in action tomorrow at 5:00 pm against the New York Rangers.