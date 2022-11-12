Coyotes Game 14 Preview: Coyotes and Devils both enter with win streaks, only one will keep it

Game Preview

The Arizona Coyotes’ massive road trip is off to a great start, with the Desert Dogs being undefeated in three games. But things won’t be getting any easier tonight, with the Coyotes facing off against the New Jersey Devils in the first game of a back-to-back.

Arizona Coyotes games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Coyotes, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage; and choose from a selection of packages including Sports Extra or NFL RedZone. Order now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels

After so many rough games where it looks like a shooting gallery in the defensive zone, it was great to see the Coyotes do an excellent job at limiting the New York Islanders’ shots. The 24 shots that Karel Vejmelka faced is a season-low. Putting that in perspective, when Vejmelka took over for Connor Ingram 12 minutes in against the Dallas Stars, he still had to face 26 shots.

But the Coyotes are finding ways to win, even if they rely too much on their power play. It’s important to remember that the team is still early in a rebuild, and the losses will come eventually, but you should take the time to enjoy the ride.

The New Jersey Devils are another big surprise this season. They currently lead the Metropolitan Division with 22 points in 14 games and are riding an eight-game win streak into tonight’s game. Sure the Coyotes’ three-game win streak to start their road trip, but the Devils haven’t lost since October 24th.

The Devils did a lot during the offseason, but few would have predicted their hot start.

The most surprising thing is that the old guard keeps the team going even with the new additions. Ondřej Palát has been limited to just six games due to injury, with Nico Hischier leading the team with eight goals in 13 games. Longtime Devil Jesper Bratt currently leads the team with 18 points in 14 games after his breakout 26-47-73 season last year.

Tonight’s game is definitely going to be a tough one for the Coyotes. The Devils don’t give up a lot of goals, with only the Jets, Bruins, Flyers, Avalanche, and Golden Knights giving up fewer. They also have the eighth-best penalty kill in the league, which could prove problematic considering how much the Coyotes depend on their power play.

Players to Watch

Arizona: Clayton Keller - After a two-assist night against the Islanders, Keller comes into tonight’s game with a goal and four assists in his last three games. He is a significant piece of the Coyotes’ offense, even if he isn’t scoring as many goals himself this season.

New Jersey: Jack Hughes - Hughes is a point-per-game player so far this season after two assists in the Devils’ last game. It was his sixth multiple-point game of the season.

Injuries

Arizona: Zack Kassian (lower body), Nick Schmaltz (upper body), Bryan Little (ear), Andrew Ladd (knee), Jakob Chychrun (wrist)

New Jersey: Mackenzie Blackwood (undisclosed), Ondřej Palát (groin), Jonathan Bernier (hip)

Puck Drop

Tonight’s game will be at 5:00 pm Arizona time and will air on Bally Sports Arizona and ESPN 620AM.