Coyotes Game 13 Recap: Vejmelka gets a shut out and the Coyotes get their 3rd straight win

Game Recap

The Arizona Coyotes continue their winning ways on the road, with their first three-game win streak of the season. The game remained scoreless for most of regulation, but the Coyotes walked away with a 2-0 win over the New York Islanders.

The start was another mixed bag for the Desert Dogs. The Coyotes took another early penalty with Matias Maccelli going to the box for hooking just under three minutes in, but they killed it and started to build some momentum.

It would be the first of two Islanders’ power plays they would have to kill, which is par for the course for first periods this season, but otherwise, they were playing great. But they kept the Islanders from getting any Grade A chances, and the game remained scoreless after 20 minutes.

After a mixed bag of a first, the Coyotes really stepped up in the second. Not only did the Yotesoutshot the Islanders 9-3, but they also drew two penalties.

The first came just under four minutes into the period when Brock Nelson was sent to the box for interference. The Yotes had good puck movement but failed to register a shot on goal.

The Islanders upped the physicality as the period went along, but neither team could find the back of the net. Then, with less than eight seconds left, Josh Bailey was sent to the box for holding, and the Coyotes got a late power play.

But that power play would prove to be key for the Coyotes. A minute into the period, Clayton Keller passed the puck to the front of the net, allowing Travis Boyd to redirect it past Ilya Sorokin.

Not long after the Coyotes took the lead, they had to kill another penalty, with the goalscorer Travis Boyd heading to the box for tripping. But the Coyotes continued to play strong, and the Islanders continued to miss shots.

Arizona blew a golden opportunity to double their lead with a power play midway through the frame. But they couldn’t solve Sorokin a second time.

Luckily, the Coyotes kept things tight and maintained their lead as the minutes ticked away. Finally, with Sorokin on the bench, the Yotes managed to clear the puck, and Keller got it to Jack McBain, who shot it into the empty net.

It wasn’t the flashiest win for the Desert Dogs, but a win is a win. The Coyotes did a great job limiting the Islander’s chances and shots and stole a win.

Lines

Three Stars

Karel Vejmelka - 24 saves on 24 shots Travis Boyd - Game-winning goal Clayton Keller - 2 assists

Next Game

The Coyotes will play the first game in a back-to-back against the New Jersey Devils this Saturday at 5:00 pm Arizona time.