Coyotes 25 under 25: #4 Dylan Guenther

The 2022–23 season is fast approaching. Here at Five For Howling, we’re looking at this year’s 25 best Arizona Coyotes players under the age of 25.

Arizona Coyotes fans will never forget the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. After having to forfeit their first-round pick for violations of the NHL Combine Testing Policy, there was still some speculation about what the Coyotes would do in General Manager Bill Armstrong’s first draft.

It didn’t take long before we knew what the Coyotes’ trajectory would be. Bill Armstrong sent Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Conor Garland to the Vancouver Canucks for Jay Beagle, Antoine Roussel, a second-round pick in 2022, a seventh-round pick in 2023, and the seventh overall pick. With that pick, they selected Dylan Guenther, officially kicking off the Coyotes’ current rebuild.

Dylan Guenther

2021–22 League: WHL (Edmonton Oil Kings)

Regular Season Games Played: 59

Regular Season Goals: 45

Regular Season Assists: 46

Playoff Games Played: 16

Playoff Goals: 13

Playoff Assists: 8

Highest Individual Ranking: 4

Lowest Individual Ranking: 4

Last Year’s Ranking: 4

Dylan Guenther returned to the WHL last season and was phenomenal. He not only led his team in goals and points, but he was one of the best players in the league.

He finished tied for fourth in WHL goals scored and was sixth in points, despite playing fewer games than most players above him. The Edmonton Oil Kings would be named the Western Hockey League Champions, and Dylan Guenthl would be named to the First All-Star Team.

Watching Dylan Guenther score goals was one of the silver linings last season. But, no matter how bad the Coyotes were playing, there was sure to be a Dylan Guenther highlight to give you a glimpse of the future.

Bill Armstrong ensured Guenther was there for the start of his junior season last year, but that is less of a concern after a strong showing. Guenther is still with the team deep into preseason, and he has a goal and two assists in four games.

There is no reason for the Coyotes to keep Guenther in the big club, so he will likely end up back in the WHL for the upcoming season. But that should say nothing about him as a player, and he is still a significant piece of the Coyotes’ rebuild.

Coyotes fans are in for another rough season, and Guenther highlights will be another respite. And after this past year’s draft, visualizing what highlights the eventual Dylan Guenther-Logan Cooley line will make.