Coyotes 25 under 25: #5 Barrett Hayton

The 2022–23 season is fast approaching. Here at Five For Howling, we’re looking at this year’s 25 best Arizona Coyotes players under the age of 25.

In the first round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, the Arizona Coyotes went with a center, selecting Barrett Hayton from the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds. After a shaky development and some injuries, he finally looks ready to be a full-time NHLer.

Barrett Hayton

2021–22 League: AHL (Tucson Roadrunners), NHL (Arizona Coyotes)

Regular Season Games Played: 4, 60

Regular Season Goals: 0, 10

Regular Season Assists: 1, 14

Highest Individual Ranking: 5

Lowest Individual Ranking: 5

Last Year’s Ranking: 5

For the second year, Barrett Hayton comes in at fifth overall in our list of 25 players under 25. The top five was the same across all Five for Howling voters, making Hayton part of a good company.

After sustaining a lower-body injury during a preseason game, Hayton started his season with the Tucson Roadrunners. It didn’t take long for him to show that he was ready to go, and after four games, he was called up to the Coyotes, where he would spend the rest of his season.

Barrett Hayton notched an assist in his first game, but it would be another nine he got his next point in a two-goal game against the St Louis Blues. Like many young players, consistency is something Hayton is still in the process of finding.

Hayton would improve as the season went on, and like many players, he came alive in the last three games. In back-to-back games in Minnesota and Dallas, Hayton had two assists against the Wild and a goal and two assists against the Stars.

As a restricted free agent with arbitration rights, Hayton didn’t have much leverage going into negotiations with General Manager Bill Armstrong. It came down to the wire, but on September 20th, the Coyotes signed Barrett Hayton to a two-year, $3.55 million deal.

Even though the Coyotes drafted Logan Cooley and Conor Geekie at this most recent draft, Hayton still has a role with the Coyotes organization. It will be at least a season before Cooley is ready, and in that time, the team will be relying on Hayton at center.

Hayton’s two-year deal should motivate him to show what he can do this season. At some point, he will likely get a chance to play with Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz, which could see him set new career highs in every stat.