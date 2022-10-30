Coyotes Game 8 Recap: Rangers score two unanswered goals to beat Coyotes 3-2

Game Recap

The Arizona Coyotes’ trend of decent starts and disappointing endings continued tonight, with the Desert Dogs falling 3-2 to the New York Rangers.

The Coyotes looked good for the first ten minutes of the game, but midway through the first period Liam O’Brien was sent to the box for cross-checking, and the momentum shifted.

The Yotes killed the penalty, but the Rangers had found their stride and dominated play. The Rangers outshot the Coyotes 15-7 through the first 20, but the game remained scoreless thanks to some great moves by Connor Ingram.

The offense came alive for both teams in the second period, starting with an early goal from Alexis Lafrenière. Ingram had been solid to start the game, and there was nothing he could do as Lafrenière redirected Artemi Panarin’s pass into the back of the net.

Things turned around for the Coyotes once they got their first power play. As the penalty to Panarin was getting close to expiring, Dylan Guenther fed the puck up from behind the net to a wide-open Lawson Crouse, who fired a one-timer past Igor Shesterkin to tie the game.

Ah, the sweet sound of that goal horn. pic.twitter.com/7K7F8qjvEU — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) October 31, 2022

The goal was Crouse’s third goal of the season and his first that wasn’t an empty-netter.

And what a difference a successful power play makes. The goal revitalized the Coyotes in the second period, and five minutes later, the Yotes took their first and only lead.

Nick Bjugstad netted his first of the season with a backhand shot past Igor Shesterkin, with Clayton Keller and Dylan Guenter notching assists. With assists on both goals, tonight was Guenther’s first career multi-point game.

But the Coyotes’ inability to close would come out the period back to haunt them. Artemi Panarin fought off Shayne Gostisbehere as he went hard to the net and snuck the puck between Ingram’s shoulder and the goal post, tying the game late in the second.

Arizona came close to breaking the tie a few times in the first half of the final frame, but the score remained tied. But things were starting to turn the Rangers’ way, and with Guenther in the box for hooking, Mika Zibanejad scored the game-winning goal.

Arizona had a few more chances but not much sustained pressure, and it seemed doubtful they would mount a comeback.

A late Travis Boyd penalty sealed the deal, and the Coyotes fell 3-2.

The Coyotes were the underdogs going into this game, but they kept it close. After giving up six goals in multiple games to start the season, the team has settled down and is beginning to click.

Three Stars

Artemi Panarin - Goal and two assists Mika Zibanejad - Game-winning goal Dylan Guenther - Two assists

Next Game

The Coyotes continue their four-game homestand and will host the Florida Panthers this Tuesday at 7:00 pm.