Coyotes Game 8 Preview: Coyotes look to extend point streak against Rangers

Game Preview

The Arizona Coyotes have played their first game at Mullett Arena. The results aren’t what they would have liked, falling 3-2 in overtime to the Winnipeg Jets, but they continue to show improvement as the year progresses.

Arizona Coyotes games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Coyotes, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage; and choose from a selection of packages including Sports Extra or NFL RedZone. Order now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels

Arizona has had issues playing a full 60-minute game, but they have steadily improved. They started better against the Jets, but they could have done a better job at finishing.

Friday’s game showed progress in a few areas besides their good start. Perhaps the most significant improvement was the penalty kill, which was perfect in all five of their kills. However, Winnipeg does have one of the weaker power plays in the league, and it’s still a problem that they gave them so many opportunities, but it’s still progress.

Arizona could have used a power play goal Friday, but unfortunately, their usually hot power play came up empty. The Coyotes had two chances in the second period to increase their lead and came up short both times. Two chances aren’t a lot, but the Jets have a relatively weak penalty kill, so it was a missed opportunity.

Making his third start with the Coyotes tonight will be goaltender Connor Ingram. After a rough start against the Montréal Canadiens, Ingram looked great against the Columbus Blue Jackets and will hopefully continue the trend tonight.

The New York Rangers made a few changes during the offseason. Out are Ryan Strome, Andrew Copp, Frank Vatrano, and Tyler Motte; in are Vincent Trocheck, Kaapo Kakko, Vitali Kravtsov, and Jaroslav Halák, who will be starting tonight.

The changes haven’t resulted in significant wins to start the season yet. They are 4-3-2 to start and have some big wins over the Tampa Bay Lightning, Minnesota Wild, and Dallas Stars. But they also have some pretty hefty losses to the Winnipeg Jets, Columbus Blue Jackets, and New York Islanders.

Unfortunately for the Coyotes, the Rangers have a pretty good penalty kill to start the season. Ranked 11th in the NHL right now, New York doesn’t have the best penalty kill, but it is good enough that it could give the Desert Dogs problems.

Tonight will be the last game of a three-game road trip for the Rangers and the second game of a back-to-back. They beat the Stars last night 6-3 with three unanswered goals in the third period.

Players to Watch

Arizona: Christian Fischer - Fischer had two goals against the Jets, giving him three on the season. He has looked great this season and is showing why he is a leader on the team.

New York: Vincent Trocheck - After going pointless in three games, Trocheck had a big night against the Dallas Stars with two goals and an assist. The 29-year-old forward is currently third on the team with nine points.

Injuries

Arizona: Conor Timmins (upper body), Nick Schmaltz (upper body), Bryan Little (ear), Andrew Ladd (knee), Jakob Chychrun (wrist)

New York: Vitali Kravtsov (questionable, upper body), Filip Chytil (upper body)

Puck Drop

Tonight’s game will be the second NHL game at Mullett Arena and will start at 5:00 pm Arizona time. It will air on Bally Sports Arizona X and ESPN 620AM.