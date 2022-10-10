Coyotes opening night roster revealed

After an offseason of uncertainty, the Arizona Coyotes’ have released their opening night roster. It will probably change a few times during the season, but right now, this is your Arizona Coyotes.

IT'S HERE!



Our 2022-23 Opening Night roster has arrived. #RunWithThePack — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) October 10, 2022

Notably, Jakob Chychrun, Andrew Ladd, Bryan Little, Jonas Johansson, and Ben McCartney are currently on the injured reserve list.

Despite a few surprises on the roster, there are a few last-minute additions.

The Coyotes picked up goaltender Connor Ingram off the waiver wire giving the team some semblance of goaltending this season. Arizona also grabbed defenseman Juuso Välimäki, who could prove to be a promising defenseman.

The biggest surprise for the forwards might be Dylan Guenther making the roster. Guenther was sent down to Juniors early last season, but after a successful season, coach André Tourigny thinks he is ready to at least get a look in the NHL.

Guenther likely won’t be on the roster for the whole season, which could prove a path for Nathan Smith to make his way up. Smith had two goals and two assists in ten games with the Coyotes at the end of last season and seems like a likely candidate for a recall.

The Coyotes’ roster likely won’t be miracle cup contenders, but there are plenty of reasons to be excited. Last season saw a breakout year for Clayton Keller, and there is an opportunity for another player to take that next step forward. Everyone on the team has a reason to play, and it will be exciting to see who steps up in year two of the rebuild.