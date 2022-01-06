Arizona Coyotes claim Riley Nash from waivers

The Arizona Coyotes have claimed veteran forward Riley Nash off of waivers from the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Coyotes have a number of players currently on the injured reserve list, including forwards Jay Beagle, Ryan Dzingel, and Dmitrij Jaškin, and have made a small move to address this issue.

ARIZ claims Riley Nash — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 6, 2022

32-year-old Consort, Alberta native Riley Nash is now a member of the Coyotes after being claimed from waivers, seeing him join his third team of the 2021/22 season after beginning the year with the Winnipeg Jets before being claimed by the reigning Stanley Cup champions.

Nash is having a difficult season so far, with exactly zero points in 25 games while playing a career-low average of just 9:51 a night - with his points drought dating back to a 5-2 loss for the Columbus Blue Jackets against the Florida Panthers on April 3rd of last season.

Nash has predominantly been a bottom-six forward throughout his 603-game NHL career to date, with 63 goals and 172 total points to his name, and he could be in line for regular minutes with the Coyotes once he links up with the team in the desert.

He has flexibility, being able to play at both right-wing and center, where he has a 53.8% success rate in the face-off circle this season, and could finally break his points drought under head coach André Tourigny.

Nash carries with him a negligible $750,000 cap hit and could be a veteran piece dangled by the team at the trade deadline if they can help him get back to being the reliable depth player he has been for many years.