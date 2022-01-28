Coyotes Game 42 Recap: Coyotes fall 2-1 to Bruins in low scoring affair

Game Recap

The Arizona Coyotes losing streak continues as the Desert Dogs drop their fourth straight game tonight against the Boston Bruins. It was a close matchup, but the Coyotes could not walk away with a point.

It was a slow start for both teams, who seemed to spend the first half just feeling each other out. The Bruins got an early power play when Jakob Chychrun was called for closing his hand over the puck, but the Bruins didn’t build much momentum even with the man advantage.

That all changed midway through the opening frame when Boston broke through. The Bruins had been steadily applying pressure, and Erik Haula was able to fire home a beautiful pass back from David Pasternak to make it 1-0.

Arizona couldn’t respond right away, but they steadily improved as the period progressed. They kept putting up the pressure, and with just under two minutes left, Shayne Gostisbehere found a wide-open Nick Schmaltz, who tied the game at one.

Confirmed: Nick Schmaltz is good at hockey. pic.twitter.com/Ea37IWgHTR — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) January 29, 2022

It was a great goal to see, and hopefully, it will just add to the confidence of Schmaltz, who has three goals in his last two games.

The first period ended with the score tied at one, and still plenty of hockey to be played.

Things started to even out when the puck was dropped for the second period. The Coyotes and Bruins stayed even on shots, and the game quickly became a contest of who would blink first.

Unfortunately, the Coyotes made the first mistake. After sustained pressure from the Bruins, Shayne Gostibehere took a poorly timed tripping call against Patrice Bergeron, giving the Bruins their second power play of the game.

Boston may not have scored on their first power play, but they rectified that on the second. This time it was Charlie McAvoy from Brad Marchand and David Pasternak, and suddenly, it was 2-1 Boston.

Arizona had their chances to tie it up, including a power play19 seconds after the McAvoy goal when Mike Reilly was called for interference. However, the Coyotes failed to score on that power play, and even though the Yotes got a second power play with 27 seconds left in the second, things were starting to look bleak as the horn blew on the second intermission.

The Coyotes couldn’t convert on the carry-over man advantage, and things went from bad to worse early in the final frame. Charlie McAvoy and Antoine Roussel got tied up on the boards, and Roussel dropped the gloves. The referees made the interesting call to forgo fighting majors, instead giving McAvoy two for rough and Roussel a double-minor for roughing.

Arizona killed that penalty but immediately took another call when Lawson Crouse was called for tripping 15 seconds after the Bruins’ power play expired. It was a horrible start to should have been a big period for the Desert Dogs.

The Coyotes did get a bit of a break when Patrice Bergeron was called for high-sticking, ending the Bruin’s power play prematurely. But nothing happened 4-on-4, nor on the resulting Yotes power play.

Goaltender Scott Wedgewood did all he could to keep the Coyotes in the game, including a massive glove save. But even though the Coyotes had some close looks, they couldn’t find the equalizer.

Special teams proved to be the winner again, much to the dismay of the Coyotes. The Bruins won with a power play goal, and despite multiple chances, the Yotes couldn’t tie it up on the power play.

But the Coyotes don’t have long to dwell on the loss, they will play the Buffalo Sabres tomorrow night.

Lines

Three Stars

Charlie McAvoy - Game-winning goal David Pastrnak - 2 assists Scott Wedgewood - 35 saves on 37 shots

Next Game

The Coyotes will be back in action tomorrow at 7:00 pm Arizona time at Gila River Arena.