Revised NHL schedule announced

So far, the NHL season has been dramatically impacted by the COVID-19. Players have been sidelined long-term with issues, games have been postponed or played without fans, and we have seen numerous coaches and players be placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list.

But the NHL schedulers have been hard at work and have released a revised schedule for the year. As a result, the Arizona Coyotes will see six games moved, five that had already been postponed and one initially scheduled for March.

The Arizona Coyotes will add another five games in the month of February. The games will now take place during what would have been the Olympics break now that NHL players will not be participating in the Olympics.

The move doesn’t make the Coyotes much harder. They have another two back-to-backs, one other road against the Vancouver Canucks and Seattle Kraken, the other at home against the Los Angeles Kings and Dallas Stars.