Coyotes Game 36 Recap: Coyotes get shut out by Avalanche

Game Recap

After a surprisingly competitive game on Friday, the Arizona Coyotes and Colorado Avalanche played a rematch last night in Gila River Arena, and things did not go as well. The Coyotes were shut out by the Avalanche and fell 5-0 in a blowout loss.

The Coyotes set the pace early with Phil Kessel getting a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct 3:15 into regulation. Things evened up a minute and five seconds later when Mikko Rantanen was called for interference, and we got to see a brief 4-on-4.

Arizona couldn’t get much done 4-on-4 or during their abbreviated power play, and things weren’t much better when it went back to 5-on-5. The Avalanche were outplaying the Desert Dogs, and the Coyotes spent most of the period in their own zone defending.

Unfortunately, all of that defending led to the Coyotes taking penalties. Alex Galchenyuk took the first one at 11:11 when he was called for slashing Nathan MacKinnon, and Janis Moser took a second penalty a minute and six seconds later when he was caught high sticking Nazem Kadri.

The Avalanche did a good job moving the puck around in the 5-on-3 and eventually got their first of the night from Nathan MacKinnon. With the Coyotes down two men, MacKinnon worked the puck to the front of the net and got enough space to get a shot. The only bright side was the goal came after Galchenyuk’s penalty had expired, so the Coyotes went back to full strength, not that it did them much good.

The Coyotes would get their first full power play as the first period expired but failed to get on the board. Still, the Coyotes were only down 1-0 going into the second, a better position than they were in the night before.

Unfortunately, the Colorado Avalanche made sufficient adjustments between periods, and the Coyotes had another second-period collapse. Halfway through the period, the Coyotes gave up three unanswered goals in the span of fewer than three minutes.

Mikko Rantanen scored first when the Avalanche came in on a 3-on-2. Nathan MacKinnon fired the initial shot, and Karel Vejmelka made the first save, but the puck trickled past him, allowing Rantanen to hit it into a wide-open cage to ensure they got the goal.

The Coyotes had been down 2-0 against the Avalanche before, and if they stayed calm, they could maybe work their way back. But, unfortunately, Ilya Lybuhskin instead coughed the puck up with an errant pass in front of the net that Andre Burakovsky easily stole and passed up to Nazem Kadri, who fired it past Vejmelka, making the score 3-0.

And the Avalanche were not finished yet. Just over two minutes after the Kadri goal, Rantanen picked up a stray puck in the Coyotes’ zone, brought it in on a 2-on-1, and fired it past Vejmelka, making it 4-0.

The third period started with the Coyotes in a massive hole they weren’t likely to climb out of. But the Coyotes have been there multiple times this season, and sometimes pride is enough to make games interesting.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case last night. The Coyotes did a better job limiting the Avalanche’s chances but couldn’t get much going themselves. Nathan MacKinnon got a goal with 21 seconds remaining, which she wrote.

Maybe the Avalanche didn’t take the Coyotes seriously on Friday, but they definitely did on Saturday. They did an excellent job keeping the Coyotes from getting any offense going, and it was a tough matchup to watch.

Lines

Three Stars

Mikko Rantanen - 2 goals Nathan MacKinnon - 2 goals Darcy Kuemper - 20 saves on 20 shots

Next Game

The Coyotes will be back in action Monday at 2:00 pm Arizona time.