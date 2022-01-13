 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Clayton Keller is heading to the All-Star Game

Clayton Keller will be making his second trip to the NHL All-Star Game as a representative of the Arizona Coyotes.

By Carl Pavlock
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Arizona Coyotes Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

With the NHL All-Star Weekend fast approaching, today we received word who will be representing the 32 teams of the NHL at this year’s event. Not surprisingly, the Arizona Coyotes, who are still in the first year of a rebuild, only had one representative this season, 23-year-old forward Clayton Keller.

Keller currently leads the Coyotes in goals (12) and points (26) and has been the Coyotes’ most consistent player this year. Night in and night out, he is looking more like the franchise player that the Coyotes drafted him 7th overall at the 2016 NHL Entry Draft

Keller has played exceptionally well this season and looks like a much more complete player. Not only is he playing much better defensively, but this season he has also started killing penalties. We have also seen Clayton Keller frequently wearing an "A", making him a potential candidate for when the team eventually names a captain.

This will be Keller’s second trip to an All-Star Game, having represented the Coyotes in 2019. It is a well-deserved honor for a player that is still not in his prime years.

