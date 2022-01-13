Clayton Keller is heading to the All-Star Game

With the NHL All-Star Weekend fast approaching, today we received word who will be representing the 32 teams of the NHL at this year’s event. Not surprisingly, the Arizona Coyotes, who are still in the first year of a rebuild, only had one representative this season, 23-year-old forward Clayton Keller.

Hey now, Clayton Keller is an All-Star ⭐️



Keller will represent the Arizona Coyotes at the 2022 #NHLAllStar Game! pic.twitter.com/JVTAzwUJ9G — PHNX Coyotes (@PHNX_Coyotes) January 13, 2022

Keller currently leads the Coyotes in goals (12) and points (26) and has been the Coyotes’ most consistent player this year. Night in and night out, he is looking more like the franchise player that the Coyotes drafted him 7th overall at the 2016 NHL Entry Draft

Keller has played exceptionally well this season and looks like a much more complete player. Not only is he playing much better defensively, but this season he has also started killing penalties. We have also seen Clayton Keller frequently wearing an "A", making him a potential candidate for when the team eventually names a captain.

This will be Keller’s second trip to an All-Star Game, having represented the Coyotes in 2019. It is a well-deserved honor for a player that is still not in his prime years.