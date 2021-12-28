Maccelli recalled, set to make NHL debut

After recalling Janis Jeník and establishing the Taxi Squad yesterday, the Arizona Coyotes have made another move. Earlier today, the team recalled forward Matias Maccelli, who is set to make his NHL debut tonight.

The Coyotes have seen multiple players go down this season due to injuries, along with the recent surge in players being placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. This has provided plenty of young players an opportunity, and with at least 10 Coyotes expected to miss tonight’s game, it’s Maccelli’s turn to see what he can do.

The Coyotes drafted Matias Maccelli in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft at 98th overall. After two seasons playing with Ilves in Liiga, he made his North American professional debut this season with the Tucson Roadrunners.

Maccelli has been good with the Roadrunners, and with 7 goals and 14 assists in 21 games, he is on a point-per-game pace. He leads the Roadrunners in goals, assists, and points while being the team’s youngest player.