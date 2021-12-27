Coyotes recall Jeník, announce first Taxi Squad

The Arizona Coyotes have seen the NHL postpone three straight games in light of an increase in positive COVID-19 cases, including tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Kings. Tomorrow’s game against the San Jose Sharks is currently still scheduled to happen, but things are very clearly up in the air.

To help alleviate issues with players sidelined with positive tests, the NHL is re-instituting the Taxi Squads, which was first used last season to allow teams to practice with more players and have quicker call ups. Teams will be allowed to have six players on their Taxi Squads, the same as last season.

With Christian Fischer and Ilya Lybushkin being placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list, the Coyotes have already made their first moves.

Jan Jeník has been officially recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners and will possibly see action for the team Tuesday.

Additionally, the Coyotes have assigned Michael Carcone, Cam Crotty, Bokondji Imama, Vladislav Kolyachonok, Josef Kořenář, and Blake Speers to the team’s Taxi Squad.

The creation of the Taxi Squad will solve a short-term problem for the Coyotes, what to do with Carter Hutton once he is healthy. The Taxi Squad should give the Coyotes some flexibility with that decision as Hutton seems close to returning.